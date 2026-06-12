Shraddha Walkar murder: Can new video conferencing rules speed up trial?

A change in video conferencing (VC) rules has come into focus in the trial of Aaftab Poonawala, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in May 2022, after a Delhi court ruled on how pending applications must be dealt with under the new 2025 Rules.
Multiple applications were moved by Investigating Officer, Inspector Ram Singh, seeking court permission to record testimonies of nodal officers of Google, Bumble, Gmail, WhatsApp and Hopper, based in the US, UK and Northern Ireland, through VC. The applications had been pending for over a year. Police said these officials hold vital digital evidence related to the case.
In its June 1 order, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Hargurvarinder Singh Jaggi of Saket Court dismissed the applications while providing it “liberty to move appropriate applications afresh” under Electronic Evidence and Video Conferencing (EE-VC) Rules, 2025, in accordance with law. These had come into effect on July 7, 2025.
Arguing for the state, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Madhukar Pandey pointed out the practical difficulties of securing these international witnesses physically.
The SPP submitted before court that the applications had been pending for over a year and these may be allowed, as summoning all five nodal officers and asking them to remain present physically and record their statements would cause immense delay in the conclusion of trial.
Defence counsel Akshay Bhandari submitted that under the VC Rules, 2021, the consent of the opposite party is mandatory, irrespective of who moves the application to record a witness’s statement via video conferencing.
This issue was finally decided by a Delhi court on June 1.
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What the court said
The court noted that there had been a “tectonic shift” in VC rules, referring to the EE-VC Rules, 2025.
It said there is a key difference between the 2021 and 2025 Rules about consent of the accused.
“In the VC Rules, 2021 there was an explicit safeguard stating that before the Court uses its discretion to examine an overseas witness via video conference in a criminal case, it will obtain consent of the accused… Whereas, in the EE-VC Rules, 2025, the explicit requirement… has been removed…,” ASJ Jaggi said.
“In the present case… the State had moved two applications seeking permission to examine witnesses prior to the publication of the EE-VC Rules, 2025, and the third application post-publication… on 10.07.2025 by when the VC Rules 2021 had already been repealed,” the court said.
As per the 6,629-page chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police in the case, Walkar was allegedly strangled to death by Poonawala on May 18, 2022, in South Delhi’s Mehrauli area. The matter came to light months later after Walkar’s father lodged a missing person’s report in Mumbai leading to the arrest of Poonawala in Delhi in November.
Poonawala had allegedly chopped the body into multiple pieces and discarded them in the forest. Police claimed he stepped out around 1-2 am to dispose of the body parts, over two-three months.
The Delhi Police earlier said they recovered a total of 12-13 bones from the Mehrauli forest which matched the DNA samples of the woman’s father.
The case is currently at the stage of prosecution evidence; there are around 220 witnesses in total. After examination of all witnesses is complete, the case will move on to final arguments before the trial is concluded.
Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023.
Professional Background
Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University.
Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories.
Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts.
Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials.
Recent notable articles
In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories.
1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.
2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation.
3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police.
Signature Style
Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public.
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