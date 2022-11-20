Shraddha Walkar case: Police continue searches in Delhi and Gurgaon, recover parts of skull and bones

The Delhi Police are conducting searches in Delhi and Gurgaon to look for the body parts, missing murder weapon, and other evidence in connection with the murder of Shraddha Walkar, 27. The police have only three days to conduct searches and find evidence in the presence of the accused as his custody will end Tuesday.

Sources said they recovered part of the skull and a few other body pieces (bones) Sunday after their searches. The same will be sent for forensic examination to verify if they were human bones.

On Sunday, a team went to Gurgaon for the third consecutive day to look for the murder weapon, Walkar’s body parts, and her phone. Teams conducted searches around DLF Phase 3 forest area and other localities. The accused worked at a call centre in Gurgaon for months after the murder in May and is suspected to have discarded evidence on his way to work.

The accused, Aaftab Poonawala, 28, was also taken to the room where he allegedly killed Walkar and chopped her body into pieces. The police said they wanted to find the bag he carried while discarding the body pieces in the Mehrauli forest.

Sources said the bones were recovered from different forest areas and look like ‘human bones’. The police also sent a team to Maidangarhi Sunday to search for evidence in a small lake. Visuals from the spot show officers trying to pump out water from the lake to conduct searches. It is suspected that Poonawala threw body parts and other pieces into the lake.

He was arrested last week for allegedly killing Walkar, chopping her body into multiple pieces, and discarding them at multiple locations. The incident took place in May and the matter came to light after Walkar’s family approached the Mumbai Police in October to look for their daughter.

The police have claimed that Poonawala has confessed to the murder and given them key details to aid their investigation. They, however, are yet to find key evidence to prove their case. The murder weapon, bloodstained clothes, Walkar’s body parts, and her phone are all missing. The forensic analysis of bones collected from the forest area in Mehrauli and Gurgaon is awaited.

The police will send Poonawala for a narco-analysis test Monday as they suspect he is lying and misleading them.