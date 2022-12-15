Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi L-G nod to appoint 2 special prosecutors

Delhi L-G V K Saxena has approved the appointment of two special public prosecutors in the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

The Delhi Police proposed the names of the two lawyers, Madhukar Pandey and Amit Prasad, who will represent them in court.

Walkar was murdered allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in May this year, but the crime came to light in November. Poonawala, who is in judicial custody and has undergone a polygraph and narco test over the past weeks, had allegedly told the police that he chopped Walkar’s body into over 30 pieces and disposed them of slowly in a forest area in Mehrauli in May and June.

Bones and some remains found in the forest were sent for forensic analysis, and police officials Thursday said that they had matched the DNA samples provided by Walkar’s father.