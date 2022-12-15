scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi L-G nod to appoint 2 special prosecutors

The Delhi Police proposed the names of the two lawyers, Madhukar Pandey and Amit Prasad, who will represent them in court.

Shraddha Walkar was murdered allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in May this year, but the crime came to light in November. (PTI/File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Delhi L-G V K Saxena has approved the appointment of two special public prosecutors in the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

The Delhi Police proposed the names of the two lawyers, Madhukar Pandey and Amit Prasad, who will represent them in court.

Walkar was murdered allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in May this year, but the crime came to light in November. Poonawala, who is in judicial custody and has undergone a polygraph and narco test over the past weeks, had allegedly told the police that he chopped Walkar’s body into over 30 pieces and disposed them of slowly in a forest area in Mehrauli in May and June.

More from Delhi

Bones and some remains found in the forest were sent for forensic analysis, and police officials Thursday said that they had matched the DNA samples provided by Walkar’s father.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...Premium
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 07:54:40 pm
Next Story

Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif has learnt Punjabi: ‘Bol leti hai thodi thodi’

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close