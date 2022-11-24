scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi Police take Aaftab Poonawaala to forensic office for polygraph test

The police had earlier taken Aaftab Poonawaala for a pre-analysis test but had to delay the exercise after he complained of fever

The Delhi Police earlier this week sought permission from the court to extend Poonawaala’s custody and conduct a polygraph test and narco test on him. (Express Photo)

The Delhi Police Thursday took Aaftab Poonawaala, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, to the forensic science lab (FSL) office in Rohini to start a polygraph test on him.

The police had earlier taken Poonawaala for a pre-analysis test but had to delay the exercise after he complained of fever.

Forensic experts said the lie detector test or the polygraph test would take hours to complete. “We check the health of the person before starting with the test. After that, the polygraph test is conducted but we take breaks so that the person does not feel anxious or pressurised” said an officer.

The Delhi Police earlier this week sought permission from the court to extend Poonawaala’s custody and conduct a polygraph test and narco test on him.

Poonawaala allegedly killed Walkar at their rented home in the Chattarpur Pahadi area in May this year and chopped the body into pieces and discarded them over the next few months.

The police said Poonawaala confessed to his crime during police interrogation but he was misleading the investigators, who are conducting raids across Delhi, Gurgaon and three others states to recover the missing murder weapon, Walkar’s body parts and the couple’s blood-stained clothes.

Investigators said they are also questioning the couple’s friends, employers and other known persons to find out about their relationship.

“We have found that the couple often fought and Poonawaala allegedly beat up Walkar at times,” said an officer.

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 01:06:41 pm
