Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi Police move court for polygraph test on Aaftab

The Delhi Police has approached the court to conduct a polygraph test on accused Aaftab Poonawala (28) to help investigators find the missing weapon and other evidence in the Shradhha Walkar murder case.

Poonawala was arrested last week for allegedly killing Walkar, his live-in partner, at their rented accommodation in Chhattarpur Pahadi area in May. He allegedly chopped Walkar’s body into multiple pieces and discarded them, along with other evidence, over the next few months. The matter came to light after Walkar’s family approached the Mumbai Police in October.

The Delhi Police had earlier applied for a narco analysis test on Poonawala since they suspected he was lying and misleading them during interrogation. However, it has been postponed. Officers on Monday said they have now applied for permission to conduct a polygraph test on the accused.

The Forensic Science Laboratory in Delhi said they will conduct a polygraph test if and when the consent form comes. FSL officials said they received consent for the narco test, and it will be done within the next few days. “We will also need to conduct medical tests on Poonawala before the narco test. These will be done to check his physical and mental health to see if he’s fit to take the test,” said an officer.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police are continuing their searches in the Mehrauli forest, Chhattarpur Pahadi, Maidangarhi lake etc. Teams have also been sent to Gurgaon, Mumbai, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Poonawala’s custody ends on Tuesday and police are yet to recover the mini-saw, blood-stained clothes or Walkar’s body parts.

Sources said they have found 16-17 suspected body pieces (bones) from the forest area some of which appear to be part of a skull and jaw. However, police need confirmation from the FSL team. “We are approaching doctors and other specialists who can ascertain if the suspected skull and jaw part belong to Walkar. We are also sending teams to Maidangarhi lake, which are draining out the water to see if the accused discarded the head or torso in the lake,” said an officer.

Police have also found the shop where Poonawala had gone in May to buy the mini-saw and other tools he used to allegedly chop the body. Investigators are also looking for the blood-stained clothes of the couple which were allegedly dumped in an MCD garbage van by the accused after the crime.