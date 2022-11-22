scorecardresearch
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi court extends Aaftab Poonawala’s police custody for 4 more days

According to Aaftab Poonawala’s lawyer, the police said that the investigation into the Shraddha Walkar murder case was at a crucial stage and they wanted Poonawala’s custody to take him to more places.

Aaftab Poonawala has been accused of chopping the 27-year-old woman’s body into more than 30 parts and disposing them of across several areas of the city over two-three months.

A Delhi court on Tuesday sent Aaftab Poonawala to four more days of police custody in connection with the murder of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar.

Poonawala has been accused of chopping the 27-year-old woman’s body into more than 30 parts and disposing them of across several areas of the city over two-three months.

Poonawala was produced before a metropolitan magistrate through video conferencing, his lawyer said, and the hearing took place before the designated time, keeping in consideration Poonawala’s safety.

During the hearing, the judge asked Poonawala if he was mistreated during questioning or had any issues. “Poonawala told the court that he had no issues and that he was fully cooperating with the investigation. He also told the judge that he was provoked because of which he hit,” advocate Avinash Kumar, Poonawala’s legal aid counsel, said.

Kumar had opposed the police remand stating that 10 days’ remand had already been taken and that two more days would suffice for the investigation.

“The police wanted his custody to take him to more places and affect more recoveries in this case. They said their investigation was at a crucial stage and hence the court allowed four days more custody,” Kumar said.

The Delhi Police has approached a court to conduct a polygraph test on Poonawala — apart from the narco analysis test that the court has already agreed to — to help investigators find the missing weapon and other evidence.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 11:41:20 am
