scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Shraddha Walkar murder: Analysis of samples challenging, will take at least 2 weeks, says forensic expert

Over the past three days, the police have recovered over 10 suspected body parts from the forested area in Mehrauli, mostly in the form of bones.

Shraddha Walkar murder news, delhi murder, indian expressShraddha Walkar: Shraddha Walkar was allegedly murdered on May 18 by her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawalla. (Express Photo)

A team of forensic experts inspecting the body parts of 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in Delhi, has said that the process of DNA sampling is a challenging task as the samples they have got so far are old and the analysis would take at least two weeks.

Walkar was allegedly murdered on May 18 by 28-year-old Poonawala, who later chopped her body and scattered the pieces in the Mehrauli forest. The police filed an FIR on November 10 after receiving a complaint from Walkar’s father.

According to a senior official from the Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, the DNA analysis is going to take two weeks as the samples are very old. “It may not be easy as the condition of the biological samples is questionable and how many life cells we will be able to find is difficult to say. We are still getting samples from the investigating team,” said the official.

Also Read |‘She was a different person before she met Aaftab Poonawala… wish we knew what was going on’: Father of Shraddha Walkar

Over the past three days, the police have recovered over 10 suspected body parts from the forested area, mostly in the form of bones, but said they needed to be verified through forensic analysis.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
I Hereby Declare: Here’s how much BJP’s Rajkot (South) candid...Premium
I Hereby Declare: Here’s how much BJP’s Rajkot (South) candid...
I Hereby Declare: Here are details of Gopal Italia’s assetsPremium
I Hereby Declare: Here are details of Gopal Italia’s assets
I Hereby Declare: Vehicles to property, here’s what Rivaba Jadeja h...Premium
I Hereby Declare: Vehicles to property, here’s what Rivaba Jadeja h...
Vadgam to Viramgam, the three youth leaders of 2017 Gujarat election take...Premium
Vadgam to Viramgam, the three youth leaders of 2017 Gujarat election take...

The official said that it is not a simple sample and requires expertise. “It is a single person-related case which makes it more difficult,” the official said.

Don't miss |Delhi murder: Shraddha Walkar story is not as distant from us as we might think

On Tuesday, the forest remained the focus of the case with the police saying that they recovered at least one “suspected body part”. In the nearly four-hour operation to recover and identify the remains, the police first accompanied Poonawala to the forest, and later Walkar’s father and brother.

According to a senior forensics doctor working with Safdarjung Hospital, DNA matching and identification of the victim is done with blood samples from parents and siblings and recovered bones can be samples for the same. “While bones recovered can be used for DNA even after years, we have to recover some bone marrow in it,” he added.

More from Delhi
Advertisement
Also Read |Delhi live-in partner murder: Shradha Walkar’s father approached police with missing person complaint in October

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 12:49:05 pm
Next Story

I Hereby Declare: Here’s how much BJP’s Rajkot (South) candidate Ramesh Tilala is worth

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 16: Latest News
Advertisement