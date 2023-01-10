scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aaftab Poonawala demands law books to assist lawyer

Aaftab Poonawala’s judicial custody was extended by 14 days. The court passed directions to ensure that he gets winter clothes, Poonawala’s lawyer said.

“Aaftab had spoken to the judge and said that he wanted books on criminal procedure and the IPC sections. He told the court that he wanted to assist his lawyer in his case and wanted to study up on the law,” Poonawala’s lawyer M S Khan said. (File)
Listen to this article
Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aaftab Poonawala demands law books to assist lawyer
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Aaftab Poonawala, who has been accused of killing his 27-year-old live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, told a Delhi court on Tuesday that he wants to study law to assist his lawyer in his case, and sought books on law.

Poonawala was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla at Saket district court’s lockup and his judicial custody was extended by 14 days. He was supposed to be physically produced in court for the first time since his arrest.

Also Read |Aaftab wants his debit cards to buy winter clothes in jail

“Aaftab had spoken to the judge and said that he wanted books on criminal procedure and the IPC sections. He told the court that he wanted to assist his lawyer in his case and wanted to study up on the law,” Poonawala’s lawyer M S Khan said.

Poonawala had also moved an application seeking a release of his debit cards saying he wanted to buy winter clothes to protect him from the harsh weather inside Tihar jail. His lawyers had argued that his family had cut ties with him because of which he did not have adequate winter garments.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk
Ram Temple and Congress: A political dilemma and tightrope walk

The prosecution opposed the application stating that they wanted the debit card for their investigation and only after filing the chargesheet would they release bank-related documents.

“The court has ordered that the bank cards be released after the chargesheet is filed in the matter. However, directions were passed to ensure that he gets winter clothes,” Khan said.

“The accused is suffering from harsh winter in Tihar jail, and there are no adequate garments for winter, so there are urgent necessities of funds to purchase day-to-day items as well as warm clothes,” Khan told the court.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

Poonawala has been accused of killing Walkar on May 18, chopping her body into more than 30 pieces and disposing of the parts across Delhi over two to three months.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 11:41 IST
Next Story

Out on bail, alleged kingpin in Karnataka police sub-inspector recruitment scam gets garlanded welcome

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close