Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aaftab Poonawala demands law books to assist lawyer

Aaftab Poonawala, who has been accused of killing his 27-year-old live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, told a Delhi court on Tuesday that he wants to study law to assist his lawyer in his case, and sought books on law.

Poonawala was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla at Saket district court’s lockup and his judicial custody was extended by 14 days. He was supposed to be physically produced in court for the first time since his arrest.

Also Read | Aaftab wants his debit cards to buy winter clothes in jail

“Aaftab had spoken to the judge and said that he wanted books on criminal procedure and the IPC sections. He told the court that he wanted to assist his lawyer in his case and wanted to study up on the law,” Poonawala’s lawyer M S Khan said.

Poonawala had also moved an application seeking a release of his debit cards saying he wanted to buy winter clothes to protect him from the harsh weather inside Tihar jail. His lawyers had argued that his family had cut ties with him because of which he did not have adequate winter garments.

The prosecution opposed the application stating that they wanted the debit card for their investigation and only after filing the chargesheet would they release bank-related documents.

“The court has ordered that the bank cards be released after the chargesheet is filed in the matter. However, directions were passed to ensure that he gets winter clothes,” Khan said.

“The accused is suffering from harsh winter in Tihar jail, and there are no adequate garments for winter, so there are urgent necessities of funds to purchase day-to-day items as well as warm clothes,” Khan told the court.

Advertisement

Poonawala has been accused of killing Walkar on May 18, chopping her body into more than 30 pieces and disposing of the parts across Delhi over two to three months.