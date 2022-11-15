‘He came in with cuts on his hands’: Doctor who treated Aaftab Poonawala after murder

Days after 28-year-old Aaftab Poonawaala allegedly killed his live-in partner and chopped her body into over 30 pieces, he went to see a local doctor for treatment of the “small wounds” on his hands, it is learnt. The deceased, Shraddha Walkar (27), was killed at the couple’s rented home in Chattarpur Pahadi area on May 18 and her body pieces were dumped in a nearby forest.

Delhi Police have said Aaftab confessed to the murder and told them about visiting the doctor. Officers visited the clinic on Sunday after, a day after arresting Aaftab, and spoke to the doctor to confirm this.

On Tuesday, Dr Anil Kumar, who runs the clinic in Chattarpur Mandi, told The Indian Express, “He was restless and fidgety. When I asked him about the cuts on his hands, he said he got injuries while cutting fruits at home. I remember he had come in the morning and was treated immediately since fewer patients come in the early hours. My assistant told me about him and I saw he had a superficial injury. It looked like a knife/blade cut. I didn’t ask many questions and treated him.”

Police said they are checking CCTV footage from around the area to gather more evidence.

“Around two days ago, police came to my clinic with him and I recognised him. I gave my statement. He was restless and looked a bit aggressive when he came in May-end. He spoke in fluent English. He had told me he works in the IT Sector in Gurgaon,” added Dr Kumar.