Shraddha Walkar murder: TV crime shows and movies often inspire crime, say police

Over the past several years, the police in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have come across several cases where the accused were inspired by television shows and movies or used the modus operandi portrayed on the screen to get away.

In the case of Shraddha Walkar’s murder, who was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, the police have said the accused was inspired by the American TV series Dexter. After he allegedly strangled her, Aaftab reportedly hacked Shraddha’s body in over 30 pieces and kept the parts in a newly-bought fridge. He then packed the parts in small poly bags and threw them out in a nearby forest over the next two-three months, the police have claimed.

This was allegedly inspired by the show’s main character, Dexter Morgan, who works as a forensic technician. In the show, Dexter solves crimes in the morning and leads a parallel life as a vigilante serial killer, killing murderers who he believes the justice system has not adequately punished.

Inspired by the movie Tu Chor Main Sipahi, a teenager in Delhi allegedly killed a disabled man who he was hired to take care of. Leaving behind a black glove on the bedside, ‘Killer King’, and a number code on the mirrors inside the bathroom, the accused was allegedly trying to copy the antagonist in the 1990s movie.

In August this year, the Delhi Police arrested seven men, who allegedly posed as Mumbai police officers and robbed a wellness centre in Netaji Subash Place Complex, in a crime that copied the modus operandi followed in the Hindi movie Special 26.

In Ghaziabad earlier this week, the police recovered the body of a man who went missing four years ago buried at the house of his wife’s friend. The move to bury the body at his house and then build a structure over it seemed right out of the movie Drishyam.

Inspiration is not limited to committing crimes alone. In a murder case cracked earlier this year, three teenagers were apprehended by the Delhi Police for stabbing a 24-year-old man when he objected to their playing gilli-danda in a park in Northwest Delhi.

During the investigation, the police said they found the three boys were inspired by the Telugu crime drama Pushpa-The Rise. They were so taken in by the movie that they copied the look and mannerisms of the titular character played by actor Allu Arjun and even started a gang, ‘Badnaam’, along with 10-15 other boys, the police said.

The victim, Shibu, police said, had objected to the boys playing in the park and the accused beat him up before stabbing him to death. The act was filmed by one of the boys and police said they were planning to upload it on Instagram to become more “popular”.

The police said they had recently watched Pushpa-The Rise as well as the Indian crime series Bhaukaal.