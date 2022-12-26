Shraddha Walkar case: As police recover audio of couple fighting, Aaftab Poonawala taken to CBI’s lab for voice sample analysis

Aaftab Poonawala, the 28-year-old who is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in Delhi, has been taken to the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) forensic lab to record his voice sample for the probe, police officers said Monday. Poonawala is in judicial custody for allegedly killing Walkar and chopping her body into more than 30 pieces.

The crime allegedly took place in May, but the arrest was made last month after Walkar’s father lodged a missing person complaint in Mumbai. Senior police officers said they have taken Poonawala to the CBI headquarters to record his voice sample.

“We have recovered a recording in which the accused and the deceased are heard fighting. This could be evidence… It shows they would often fight and the accused would threaten her. We will match the samples (taken from Poonawala) at the Central Forensic Science Lab,” said a source.

Last Friday, the Delhi Police submitted a plea before the court to conduct the test. The court approved the plea and said the police could take Poonawala for a voice sample recording.

Meanwhile, police officers said they have recovered bones from Mehrauli forest which match Walkar’s father’s DNA. “Her father’s DNA sample was collected last month. The forensic reports confirm that almost 10-12 recovered bones belong to Walkar,” said an officer. The blood traces and samples that were recovered by the forensic team from Poonawala’s Mehrauli apartment also belong to Walkar.

Last month, the Delhi Police said that the accused killed his partner, chopped her body into multiple pieces and stored them in a newly bought refrigerator before dumping the pieces in nearby forest areas.