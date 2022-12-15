scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Bones recovered from Mehrauli forest match with DNA of victim’s father

Police sources confirmed to The Indian Express that some of the bones recovered from the Mehrauli forest in Delhi matched with the DNA of Shraddha Walkar's father.

Shraddha Walkar; the police search a part of a forested area in the outskirts of Delhi.
In a breakthrough in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, police sources confirmed to The Indian Express Thursday that some of the bones recovered from Delhi’s Mehrauli forest matched with the DNA of the victim’s father.

Shraddha was murdered in May this year, allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, who is accused of chopping her body and scattering the pieces in the Mehrauli forest. An FIR was filed on November 10 on a complaint filed by father, after he was alerted by her friends that she was missing. Both Shraddha and Aaftab hail from Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district and had shifted to Delhi earlier this year.

According to the police, the murder took place on May 18. But the crime and its gruesome details came to light only last month when the accused was arrested from their flat in Mehrauli. Aaftab, a call centre employee, allegedly told the police he was inspired by the US TV series Dexter where the main character, a serial killer, chops up his victims.

Aaftab initially kept the body at the house for a couple of days in small black polybags. He bought a fridge to store the body parts while he “made multiple trips” to the Mehrauli forest area over two-three months to dump the body parts.

