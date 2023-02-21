Shraddha Walkar, Anjali cases show glaring gaps in policing: Delhi L-G

The city’s police administration, especially at the district level, is tainted, more than any other arm of civil administration, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said in his address to the Deputy Commissioners of Police conference at the Delhi Police headquarters on Tuesday.

The taint of corruption, Saxena complained, coloured the personnel of the police administration “like none other” and needed to be handled not only at all levels, but more so in police districts even as there needed to be more emphasis on humane policing.

“My guiding dictum has been zero tolerance to corruption and I would exhort all present here to adhere to it, lest it takes away from all the exemplary good and hard work that you and your force put into the making and maintenance of Delhi,” Saxena said.

Various recent incidents reported from the city including the Shraddha Walkar case in which she was murdered, chopped into multiple pieces and thrown across Delhi before coming to light months later, the Anjali Singh case in which her body was dragged for 12 kilometres under a car on New Year’s eve when police patrolling and checkpoints are supposed to be strengthened exhibited “glaring lacuna in policing at the field level”, Saxena said.

DCPs, the L-G also said, needed to look into immediately rectifying the reasons behind incidents such as the death of ASI Shambhu Dayal Meena while preventing chain snatching and open firing at a traffic intersection during evening rush hours resulting in the death of two innocent persons among others.

Saxena also issued a word of advice, as well as caution, to police in-charges of districts when it came to interacting with the media. “I also advise due diligence and abundant caution on part of DCPs in interacting with the media in light of grave incidents,” he said.

The sensitivities of the victim, their families and the collective conscience of society always needed to be kept at the forefront whenever interacting with the media in regard to these, the L-G said, adding, “My advice would also be for the DCPs to proactively engage with media about the positive works being undertaken.”

Advertisement

Rampant encroachments in the city, beggars, hawkers and vagabonds and their relocation, the LG also flagged, was not the responsibility of just one agency and should be handled in a “more effective and coordinated manner” by them in addition to being taken up for discussion on a common platform on a regular basis. “Apart from visible policing, another aspect that I would like to highlight is the need for humane policing. Police representing the coercive arm of the state is a thought of the yore,” the L-G said.

Merely adding CCTV cameras, bringing in state-of-art technology and dependency on e-solutions, Saxena said, will not help in improving the law and order situation and ensuring safety and one could not stay away from traditional policing.

“You will have to ensure proactive pre-emptive measures to ensure safety and security at all levels during the forthcoming G-20 Summit and related events in the city,” he added