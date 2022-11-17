Delhi News Live Updates: Analysis of samples collected in Shraddha murder case may take upto two weeks

Aaftab Poonawala and Shraddha Walkar met on a dating app in 2019. According to friends, they had a toxic, abusive relationship.

Aaftab Poonawala, the 28-year-old accused of killing his 27-year-old live-in partner Shraddha Walkar on May 18, chopping her body into over 30 parts and disposing them over 2-3 months, is learnt to have told police the two had recently been arguing over who would go to Mumbai to fetch their luggage to Delhi – since both of them were facing a cash crunch.

While Delhi police are taking everything with a grain of salt – on Wednesday they moved an application in court to conduct a narco test on Aaftab – investigators say he has pointed to money issues becoming a factor in the couple’s relationship of late, since both had left their jobs in Mumbai and backpacked across Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand before they came to Delhi and took up a house on rent for Rs 9,000.

Aaftab is learnt to have told police he refused Walkar’s request to fetch their belongings from Mumbai, and had also been urging her to vacate their shared apartment in South Delhi’s Chattarpur Pahadi.