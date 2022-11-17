Delhi News Live Updates: Analysis of samples collected in Shraddha murder case may take upto two weeks

scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022
By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: November 17, 2022 7:24:45 am
Aaftab Poonawala allegedly killed Shraddha Walkar in May and disposed her body parts in dumping grounds and jungles in Delhi. (Express)

Delhi News Live Updates: A team of forensic experts inspecting the body parts of 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar, who was killed allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, has said that the process of DNA sampling is challenging as the samples they have got so far are old and the analysis would take at least two weeks.

Delhi Police Wednesday moved an application in court to conduct a narco test on Aaftab – investigators say he has pointed to money issues becoming a factor in the couple’s relationship of late, since both had left their jobs in Mumbai and backpacked across Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand before they came to Delhi and took up a house on rent for Rs 9,000.

In other news, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have launched their campaign songs for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. The saffron party’s song is titled “BJP Ka Matlab Seva Hai” and it highlights the work done by the Central Government and MCD during the coronavirus pandemic. The AAP, meanwhile, released a song called, “Janta Ki Tayari Hai, Kejriwal Ki Baari Hai”.

07:24 (IST)17 Nov 2022
A team of forensic experts inspecting the body parts of 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar, who was killed allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, has said that the process of DNA sampling is challenging as the samples they have got so far are old and the analysis would take at least two weeks.

Over the past three days, police have recovered more than 10 suspected body parts from the forest area, mostly in the form of bones, but said they needed to be verified through forensic analysis.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have moved an application in court to conduct a narco test on Aaftab. A senior police officer said, “He (Aaftab) claims they both fought and broke up some time back, but decided to stay as flatmates till one of them got a job. We can’t entirely rely on his statements because he could also be trying to mislead us. We have asked the court for permission to conduct a narco-analysis test on him.”

Aaftab Poonawala and Shraddha Walkar met on a dating app in 2019. According to friends, they had a toxic, abusive relationship.

Aaftab, Shraddha ‘argued over who would spend to make trip to Mumbai’, say police

Aaftab Poonawala, the 28-year-old accused of killing his 27-year-old live-in partner Shraddha Walkar on May 18, chopping her body into over 30 parts and disposing them over 2-3 months, is learnt to have told police the two had recently been arguing over who would go to Mumbai to fetch their luggage to Delhi – since both of them were facing a cash crunch.

While Delhi police are taking everything with a grain of salt – on Wednesday they moved an application in court to conduct a narco test on Aaftab – investigators say he has pointed to money issues becoming a factor in the couple’s relationship of late, since both had left their jobs in Mumbai and backpacked across Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand before they came to Delhi and took up a house on rent for Rs 9,000.

Aaftab is learnt to have told police he refused Walkar’s request to fetch their belongings from Mumbai, and had also been urging her to vacate their shared apartment in South Delhi’s Chattarpur Pahadi.

Also Read: In Shraddha Walkar murder case, some challenges for police: Locating murder weapon, CCTV, body parts

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 07:21:30 am
