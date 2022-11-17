Delhi News Live Updates: Analysis of samples collected in Shraddha murder case may take upto two weeks

Delhi News Live Updates: A team of forensic experts inspecting the body parts of 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar, who was killed allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, has said that the process of DNA sampling is challenging as the samples they have got so far are old and the analysis would take at least two weeks.
Delhi Police Wednesday moved an application in court to conduct a narco test on Aaftab – investigators say he has pointed to money issues becoming a factor in the couple’s relationship of late, since both had left their jobs in Mumbai and backpacked across Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand before they came to Delhi and took up a house on rent for Rs 9,000.
In other news, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have launched their campaign songs for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. The saffron party’s song is titled “BJP Ka Matlab Seva Hai” and it highlights the work done by the Central Government and MCD during the coronavirus pandemic. The AAP, meanwhile, released a song called, “Janta Ki Tayari Hai, Kejriwal Ki Baari Hai”.
Over the past three days, police have recovered more than 10 suspected body parts from the forest area, mostly in the form of bones, but said they needed to be verified through forensic analysis.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police have moved an application in court to conduct a narco test on Aaftab. A senior police officer said, “He (Aaftab) claims they both fought and broke up some time back, but decided to stay as flatmates till one of them got a job. We can’t entirely rely on his statements because he could also be trying to mislead us. We have asked the court for permission to conduct a narco-analysis test on him.”
