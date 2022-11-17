scorecardresearch
Shraddha murder accused to be produced in court via video link over ‘threats from religious groups’

As the Delhi judge adjourned the matter, crowds outside the court room swelled, with lawyers raising slogans calling for Aaftab Poonawala to be given the death penalty.

Aaftab Poonawala has been accused of chopping the 27-year-old woman’s body into more than 30 parts and disposing of them over two-three months. (File)

A Delhi court Thursday ordered the production of Aaftab Poonawala (28), who has been accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, through video conferencing after the police said “some religious organisations and miscreants may attack” him.

Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla said, “I would request everyone to abide by the rule of law. Some may feel that justice is not done. But justice will be dispensed. I am aware of the sensitivity and media coverage it has received. Because of the threat perception, I am allowing application for production of the accused through VC at 4pm.”

Police had moved two applications—one seeking extension of his custody and the other requesting videoconferencing for Poonawala, saying they had received information that “some religious organisations and miscreants may attack the accused”.

As the judge adjourned the matter till 4pm, crowds outside the court room swelled, with lawyers raising slogans calling for Poonawala to be given the death penalty. He has been accused of chopping the 27-year-old woman’s body into more than 30 parts and disposing of them over two-three months.

Both Poonawala and Walkar hailed from Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district and shifted to Delhi this year after their families did not support their relationship. They had met each other through a dating app and visited hill stations in March and April, before deciding to stay in Delhi.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 04:14:51 pm
