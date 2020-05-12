Showcause notice issued to DMC chief, HC told

Zafarul Islam Khan. Zafarul Islam Khan.

The Delhi government Monday told the Delhi High Court that it has issued a showcause notice to Delhi Minorities Commission chairman Zafarul Islam Khan over his alleged “provocative remarks” on social media. Delhi Police has booked Khan for sedition for the comments.

The government’s statement was made through its counsel before a bench of Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal, during hearing of a plea seeking to remove Khan.

The PIL, filed by retired bank official Subhash Chandra through his advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, stated that on April 28, Khan posted “seditious and hateful comments” through his official page on social media.

Delhi government counsel Anupam Srivastava told the bench that the L-G on April 30 had written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for initiating action against Khan. He submitted that the L-G’s letter urged the CM to direct the “administrative department concerned” to initiate action as per provisions of Section 4 of the DMC Act against Khan. The section provides for removal of a person from the post of chairperson or member.

He further submitted that following the letter, a showcause notice was issued to Khan on May 8. The bench directed authorities concerned to decide the matter in a reasonable time. Khan’s tenure as chairman will end in July.

In his latter, the L-G stated: “The matter is particularly serious considering that one of the functions of DMC is to make recommendations for ensuring, maintaining and promoting communal harmony in Delhi.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd