Show-cause notice to SHO missing during Delhi Police Commissioner’s surprise night patrol

Two days after the newly-appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava went out for a ‘night patrolling’ across several police stations in Delhi, a show-cause notice was served to the SHO (South Campus) for going out from the police station without making any DD entry.

Srivastava went out on Saturday night and met personnel who “controlled mob” during the tractor rally on January 26 at Red Fort and Gazipur border. He also conducted a ‘night check’ at police stations such as RK Puram, South Campus, and Daryaganj and spoke to staffers who perform night duties. “It was a surprise visit and he first arrived at R K Puram police station where he appeared before the Duty Officer (DO) in the reception and informed him that he is Delhi police commissioner. The DO informed his incharge and police chief then found that SHO (R K Puram) was on leave. He also found that the SHO had made a DD entry about his departure and he went to South Campus police station,” a senior police officer said.

Earlier, police commissioners visited the police stations after intimating the concerned JCPs or DCPs, but this is the first time when CP went out for surprise visits during odd hours. “After visiting South Campus police station, he found that SHO was missing, but his colleague inspector was sitting. After checking the entry, he found that SHO went out without making any DD entry. He interacted with the complainants and other police staff,” an officer said. Senior officers of the district were informed and SCN was issued to SHO, asking him to give his response why he went out without informing his seniors.

A Delhi Police Spokesperson said, “Srivastava wanted to check the presence of the staff during night hours and also wanted to know if they were facing any challenges. He also visited several picket points and met staffers who were performing their night patrolling duty on bikes and vans.”