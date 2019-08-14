Should councillors be given poll ticket? BJP conducts survey to find out

The BJP is conducting a survey in each of the 272 wards in Delhi to assess the performance of local MCD councillors, many of whom have reached out to the party for a ticket.

Sources said that the party is in a fix over whether to give tickets to councillors or not — while individually some of the leaders are popular in their areas, the civic bodies, the party feels, has a negative image among the public.

The ward-wise survey will ask people not just details about local leaders but also the work done by the corporations on cleaning of dhalaos, installing streetlights and maintaining drainage and roads.

“This will give us an idea of the level of anti-incumbency a candidate might face because of the BJP-ruled corporations being in power for over two terms,” a senior leader said.

BJP had won the election for the third consecutive term in April 2017.

Senior BJP leaders have been vocal against the three MCDs in the past, with Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel terming the building department of the MCDs corrupt.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP will launch the ‘Dilli Bachao Yatra’ from the third week of August, during which senior party leaders will camp in different areas for at least four hours every day, Tiwari said.

“We would be going to the people with promises of tap water for every household and regularisation of unauthorised colonies, for which our central ministers have already started the process,” he said.

The Centre is likely to issue an order to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi within a month. He said that during the visits, BJP leaders will also “counter false information spread by the CM”.

He claimed the CM is misleading residents of unauthorised colonies by wrongly taking credit for regularisation, when the fact is that urban development minister Hardeep Puri decided to carry out a survey of the colonies on his own.

Tiwari said, “The party is looking at the needs of Delhi and what we can offer. It has to be realistic promises… we don’t want to announce something and not deliver, so we will first tell people how we will be approaching the finances, rather than just making announcements for winning elections.”

He said party leaders will use a bus that has been procured for the assembly elections, with photos of the PM, Home Minister Amit Shah and Tiwari.

The bus has a giant LED screen, digital boards and a media room. The roof is designed like a stage so speeches can be delivered from there.