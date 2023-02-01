Shots ring out in busy Delhi neighbourhood

Two men, including an 18-year-old, sustained injuries after two bike-borne men, allegedly intending to kill a man, ended up shooting at two bystanders in Southeast Delhi’s Bhogal on Wednesday afternoon.

DCP (Southeast) Esha Pandey said that around 1.40 pm, they were informed about two persons sustaining gunshot injuries in the area.

After reaching the spot, they found Nikhil (24), who claimed that two men on a bike fired at him. “They missed the target and two persons standing nearby, Neeraj (24) and Mohammad Gulzar (18), got injured,” the DCP said.

Both the injured were admitted to AIIMS trauma centre and a case under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) was lodged at Hazrat Nizamuddin police station.

Nikhil told The Indian Express, “Around noon, I went to a bank to deposit money, but the machine stopped working and I went outside to drink tea. That’s when two men on a bike fired multiple shots at me but it missed me.”

He added that two bystanders, one of whom he knew, were left injured due to the gunshots. “Neeraj works as an auto driver and Gulzar works at a tent house in the area. Both were standing nearby,” Nikhil said.

He alleged that he knew both the accused and that he had personal enmity with them.

Nikhil claimed, “I am an accused in a murder case from 2020 and got out on bail two months ago. The deceased was their neighbour and they were close. From then on, they started to threaten me.”

A senior police officer said that Nikhil’s allegations are being looked into and raids are on to nab the accused. The two injured have sustained gunshot wounds on the back and are out of danger, the officer said.