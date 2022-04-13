Shots fires near residence of liquor businessman

Unidentified assailants allegedly fired several gunshots outside a liquor businessman’s residence in Pataudi Tuesday. Police said they have registered an FIR after the victim filed a complaint stating that some accused had demanded a share of the liquor business.

Police said they received information around 2 pm that two unidentified men had opened fire at a house in Pataudi. The complainant, Chanderbhan Sehgal, who is also the chairman of the Pataudi municipal committee, said he has a liquor business. In the FIR, he said that on Monday at 11.54 pm, he received a call from an international number and later a voice message, in which they threatened him and demanded a 50 per cent share in his liquor business.

“Around 12.15 pm today, the accused came on two motorcycles and fired gunshots outside my house. Sometime later, a person called me claiming that he was standing near my house. He handed over the phone to another person, who then threatened me,” he said.

In CCTV footage recovered by police, two men could be purportedly seen arriving on a motorcycle and allegedly firing gunshots before escaping.

Police said they were probing if the attack is linked to the double murder in Khor village in Pataudi on February 25 in which two liquor businessmen were shot dead. The alleged mastermind of the double murder plot, Ajay Jaildar, was arrested on March 26. Jaildar, who has links with gangsters Kala Jathedi and Lawrence Bishnoi, had told the police that he had hatched the plot to establish supremacy in liquor business in the area due to a prior enmity of a murder case, said police.

In a statement, Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police, said police had increased security in the area following the incident on Tuesday.

“We are strengthening the naka in that area and additional police personnel have been deployed. We are checking the CCTV footage and trying to trace the suspects. Meanwhile, in the Khor double murder case, six accused have been arrested and five are still absconding. We have got production warrants issued for Naresh Sethi and Kala Jatheri and will bring them for interrogation in the case,” said Boken.

DCP Manesar, Manbir Singh, said, “We are probing all the angles, including if the accused in today’s incident have any links to the recent double murder in Pataudi.”

An FIR was registered against the accused under IPC sections 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and relevant sections of The Arms Act at Pataudi police station on Tuesday, said police.