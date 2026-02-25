Shots fired at car of Lawrence Bishnoi’s lawyer: Brar-Godara gang claim they orchestrated it — on Facebook

The rear windshield of the car was shattered in the firing. (Express Photo)

Hours after an alleged attack on jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s lawyer in North Delhi, the Goldy Brar-Rohit Godara gang has claimed responsibility through a Facebook post.

In the purported post, the gang alleged that the targeted individuals were acting as informers to facilitate extortion activities. Police said they are verifying the authenticity of the post and are investigating the case from all possible angles.

The post, from an account named ‘Rahul Fatehpur Naveen Boxer’, stated, “We take the responsibility of opening fire at Deepak Khatri (Lawyer). He helps Lawrence as an informer and middleman in his extortion business… Stop doing this… This time, we missed the target but next time your family will be targeted. And all our enemies who consider Lawrence a criminal should correct themselves in time, or the consequences will be severe.”