Shots fired at car of Lawrence Bishnoi’s lawyer: Brar-Godara gang claim they orchestrated it — on Facebook

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Hours after an alleged attack on jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s lawyer in North Delhi, the Goldy Brar-Rohit Godara gang has claimed responsibility through a Facebook post.
In the purported post, the gang alleged that the targeted individuals were acting as informers to facilitate extortion activities. Police said they are verifying the authenticity of the post and are investigating the case from all possible angles.
The post, from an account named ‘Rahul Fatehpur Naveen Boxer’, stated, “We take the responsibility of opening fire at Deepak Khatri (Lawyer). He helps Lawrence as an informer and middleman in his extortion business… Stop doing this… This time, we missed the target but next time your family will be targeted. And all our enemies who consider Lawrence a criminal should correct themselves in time, or the consequences will be severe.”
The post also has names of Goldy Brar, Rohit Godara and several other gangsters from Delhi and Haryana.
Meanwhile, police said a case under the sections related to attempt to murder and the Arms Act has been registered at the Kashmer Gate police station and teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the shooters involved in Tuesday’s incident.
On Tuesday night, members of Lawrence Bishnoi’s legal team, including his lawyer Rajini Khatri’s husband, Deepak Khatri, had gone to offer prayers at the Marghat Wale Hanuman Temple near ISBT Kashmere Gate bus stand. He was accompanied by four others.
Around 10.10 pm, as soon as they came out and got into their car, two persons arrived on a scooter and allegedly opened fire.
“One Sandeep Bisht, who was seated in the middle of the rear seat, sustained bullet injuries to his shoulder. The others escaped unhurt,” a police officer said.
Sandeep runs an NGO and is associated with Deepak.
Police said Khatri made a PCR call informing them about the attack. “Sandeep was admitted to a nearby hospital,” the officer said, adding that the rear windshield of the car was shattered.
Police said they have collected CCTV footage from the surrounding area, including the temple premises, to trace the movement of the suspects.
Behind the animosity with Brar-Godara
Brar and Godara, who are operating from abroad, were close associates of Lawrence.
In January 2025, officials had said the gang split after Lawrence believed that Brar mishandled the legal case involving his brother Anmol, who had been detained by US authorities in November 2024. Lawrence believed the bail bond amount had not been paid, leading to Anmol’s deportation to India in November 2025. Anmol is currently imprisoned in Tihar Jail.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram