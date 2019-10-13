Shots fired as quarrel over parking spot escalates in Rohini

A parking spat took a dangerous turn late Friday night, as revolvers were whipped out and shots fired in the air in Rohini district. The incident took place around 10 pm in Rohini Sector 3, when two neighbours allegedly fought over a Creta that was parked outside a house.

“We received a call at 10.32 pm that gunshots had been fired in Sector 3 and several people were injured. When we reached, we saw no one was injured, but at least three rounds were fired. Six people were arrested,” said a police officer.

Two cross-FIRs by the two neighbours were filed at South Rohini police station. As per one FIR, the 53-year-old complainant said she was home with her businessman husband when she heard shouting outside the house.

“When I went to the balcony with my son, our neighbour started abusing and told us to remove the Creta, or else the car would be damaged and he would kill anyone who came in his way. My husband came downstairs and the neighbour started abusing him,” said the FIR.

The woman alleged that after a few minutes, the neighbour’s relative whipped out a revolver and pointed it at her husband and threatened to kill him.

“Our nephew also took out his licenced revolver, but didn’t fire,” she said. The woman alleged the neighbour’s relative fired three shots in the air. Police arrested the complainant’s husband, her son and their two relatives, including one with a revolver.

As per the second FIR, the complainant — a 37-year-old doctor at a private hospital — alleged that after the parking issue, the neighbouring family got 10-15 people together with hockey sticks and rods.

She alleged the members of the neighbouring family pulled her hair, and also misbehaved with her.

“A male member from this family fired three shots in the air. It was a licenced revolver, but the licence is that of Nagaland, so we are verifying right now,” said a police officer. Two members of the family have been arrested.