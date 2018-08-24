Shot was fired in attack on Umar Khalid, confirm cops

Police are yet to ascertain whether the shot was fired in the air or when the pistol fell on the ground. (Express photo) Police are yet to ascertain whether the shot was fired in the air or when the pistol fell on the ground. (Express photo)

Ten days after JNU student Umar Khalid was attacked outside the Constitution Club, police said that a bullet was fired from the pistol recovered from the spot. The police said that the empty shell casing, which is released from a pistol after it is fired, got stuck in the muzzle, suggesting that a shot was fired.

When contacted, DCP (Special Cell) Manishi Chandra told The Indian Express that the casing being found in the muzzle of the firearm is indicative that the shot was fired.

Police are yet to ascertain whether the shot was fired in the air or when the pistol fell on the ground. During questioning, main accused, Naveen Dalal, told police that he did not open fire but a shot may have been fired when the pistol fell on the ground. He said he was carrying the pistol for his safety, said a senior police officer, adding that there were six live cartridges in the chamber.

Khalid in his statement had said that the accused had pointed the pistol at him but then opened fire in the air.

Delhi Police had arrested Dalal and his associate Darwesh Shahpur from Haryana’s Fatehabad on Monday. The pistol belonged to Shahpur, which he claimed he got from a friend, Sandeep. Police, however, are still trying to ascertain the exact source of the pistol.

Police said they have recovered a mobile phone used by the duo. They threw the phone out from a moving bus in Gurgaon after recording a video last week.

Police have also recovered a motorcycle, which they used to reach Constitution Club on August 13. The motorcycle is owned by Shahpur’s neighbour. On Thursday, both the accused were produced before a court, from where they were sent to Tihar Jail, said the officer.

