Delhi: Shot at wedding, bride returns to venue for pheras

In what police suspect is a case of celebratory firing, a 19-year-old woman was shot in her ankle right after she garlanded the man she was getting married to, in east Delhi’s Shakarpur. The bride, Pooja, had got on stage and garlanded Bharat when two gunshots rang out. One of them hit Pooja in the ankle and she collapsed, police said.

She was treated at a local hospital and was advised complete rest. Instead, she headed back to the procession and completed all rituals, including the seven pheras.

Police identified the shooter as Rinku, a wedding guest. A case under IPC section 326 (grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and sections 25, 27 of the Arms Act was registered against him.

“The accused fired the weapon in the air and a stray bullet hit the woman. He is absconding,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Pankaj Singh.

Jago Devi, Pooja’s mother, said, “My daughter was on the stage with her husband. First, I heard a gunshot which I thought was a firecracker. Later, another shot was heard and my daughter collapsed. She kept saying that somebody had shot her.”

Pooja’s elder sister helped her get on her feet, while her sister’s husband carried her to the nearest vehicle. Police said she was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where doctors told the family at night that she was out of danger.

Around midnight, police were informed through a PCR call about the incident and a local team began investigation. Police said they looked for empty cartridges and established the shooter’s identity.

The groom, Bharat, said: “My wife was getting off the stage when a man dressed in white shot at her. He had not covered his face. I do not know why he shot my wife.” He claimed wedding guests tried to chase the shooter, but he gave them the slip.

Following the incident, even as guests started to stream out of the venue, Pooja decided to return and complete the ceremony. “She was very weak. She collapsed twice while taking the saat phere. She later went home with her husband,” Jago Devi said.

Families of both the bride and the groom work in the flower trade, and had fixed the marriage a year ago.