Short circuit likely caused fire that killed 3 of family in Delhi’s Tughlakabad

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Three of a family were killed and their two relatives remain critical after a fire ripped through a five-storey residential building in Southeast Delhi’s Tughlakabad Extension during the intervening night of June 11 and 12, prompting a major rescue operation by police and fire officials.
The latest incident comes just a week after 23 people, including several foreign nationals, were killed in a fire that broke out at a bed and breakfast establishment in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar.
The victims in the latest incident have been identified as Pankaj (28), his mother Guddi (50) and his sister Soni (20). The injured are his younger sister Moni (18) and grandmother aged 70.
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Initial inquiry suggests that an electrical short circuit on the ground floor may have triggered the fire. The flames subsequently engulfed several parked vehicles, including three scooters, two motorcycles, one bicycle and an electric scooter that was reportedly being charged at the time. However, officials said the exact cause of the blaze will be established only after a detailed investigation.
According to police, a PCR call regarding Thursday’s blaze was received at Govindpuri police station around 2.24 am from Tughlakabad Extension. Local police personnel immediately rushed to the spot. Fire tenders, CATS ambulances and other emergency responders were also mobilised.
The fire quickly spread through the building, trapping several residents inside due to heavy smoke. In a coordinated rescue operation, eight occupants were evacuated from different floors and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.
Police said three deaths have been confirmed, including a 22-year-old man and two women. Two other victims are stated to be in critical condition.
Delhi Fire Services personnel carried out an extensive rescue operation. At 3.45 am, five persons were rescued from the smoke-filled building and rushed to nearby hospitals by CATS ambulances. The operation continued as firefighters searched upper floors for trapped residents.
By 4.25 am, officials reported that the fire had spread from the ground-floor parking area to all five floors of the building. While the ground, first and second floors were completely gutted, the upper floors suffered partial damage.
Firefighters later climbed to the terrace, cut open a locked gate and rescued two young women who had taken shelter there to escape the smoke. They were shifted to hospital by PCR and ambulance teams.
A total of eight people were rescued during the operation. Further enquiry into the incident is in progress.
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