Short circuit likely caused fire that killed 3 of family in Delhi’s Tughlakabad

Charred remains of two-wheelers after the fire at a five-storey residential building in the Tughlakabad Extension area in New Delhi (PTI).

Three of a family were killed and their two relatives remain critical after a fire ripped through a five-storey residential building in Southeast Delhi’s Tughlakabad Extension during the intervening night of June 11 and 12, prompting a major rescue operation by police and fire officials.

The latest incident comes just a week after 23 people, including several foreign nationals, were killed in a fire that broke out at a bed and breakfast establishment in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar.

The victims in the latest incident have been identified as Pankaj (28), his mother Guddi (50) and his sister Soni (20). The injured are his younger sister Moni (18) and grandmother aged 70.