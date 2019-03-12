Short circuit caused Akshardham car fire, say police; woman’s kin allege foul play

A day after a 34-year-old woman and her two minor daughters were charred to death in a car while on their way to Akshardham Temple, forensic experts informed Delhi Police that the fire started due to a short circuit near the steering.

Meanwhile, the woman’s family alleged foul play and accused the husband of having a role in her death. However, no complaint had been filed by them till Monday night.

The husband and the couple’s four-year-old daughter survived the fire.

The Indian Express has learnt that the car was registered under the name of an app-based cab aggregator and it was a 2016 Datsun Go model. The cab aggregator’s spokesperson refused to comment.

A senior police officer said forensic experts from Rohini visited the crime scene on Monday and inspected the car.

On Sunday, Upender (36) took his wife Anjana Mishra for an outing. Their three daughters, Nikki (1), Mahi (6) and Siddhi (4), were with them when the CNG-fitted vehicle caught fire.

While Upender, who was driving, managed to escape with Siddhi, the others were trapped inside the burning vehicle and died, police said.

Though the family has not registered a police complaint, they are alleging foul play.

“Upender never took his wife for an outing in 13 years… He had been torturing her after their first daughter was born as he wanted a boy,” Braj Kishore Dixit, a cousin of the woman, told PTI.

“We urge police to investigate the matter, especially the car,” he added.

Upender, however, denied the allegations. “Why would I kill my wife and daughters? I loved them a lot. I tried to save them and sustained some burn injuries too. My wife and daughters were burnt alive in the car and I could not save them,” he said.

“I took the vehicle on lease from a cab-based aggregator for my brother. We got the car on Friday. It was scheduled for its first ride on Monday. As it was a holiday for me, I took my family for an outing,” Upender said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said no complaint has been filed by the woman’s family so far.

(With inputs from PTI)