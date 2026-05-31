Shops shut, heavy police presence in Ghaziabad locality as teenager dies after he was stabbed

People protest against the murder of a minor boy in the Khorda region demanding strict action against the perpetrators, in Ghaziabad on Saturday. (ANI Video Grab)

Streets of Khoda in Ghaziabad saw heavy police deployment on Saturday, with barricades placed at the entrance of the narrow lane where a 16-year-old boy, who died after being allegedly stabbed on Thursday amid an altercation, lived with his family.

The boy succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Friday, police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Indirapuram) Abhishek Srivastava said three persons have been arrested for murder. The victim and the accused knew each other, police said, adding that they belonged to different communities.

At his home, the boy’s mother – the only earning member of the family – recalled speaking to her son shortly before he was allegedly attacked.