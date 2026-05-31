Shops shut, heavy police presence in Ghaziabad locality as teenager dies after he was stabbed

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Streets of Khoda in Ghaziabad saw heavy police deployment on Saturday, with barricades placed at the entrance of the narrow lane where a 16-year-old boy, who died after being allegedly stabbed on Thursday amid an altercation, lived with his family.
The boy succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Friday, police said.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (Indirapuram) Abhishek Srivastava said three persons have been arrested for murder. The victim and the accused knew each other, police said, adding that they belonged to different communities.
At his home, the boy’s mother – the only earning member of the family – recalled speaking to her son shortly before he was allegedly attacked.
She said her son had stepped out on Thursday morning in search of work. “He had recently cleared Class 10. He said he will work for two months before school resumes. My husband had passed away two years ago due to illness and my eldest son, who is 23-years-old, is mentally challenged,” she told The Indian Express.
“He would have turned 17 on September 30… When I spoke to him around noon, he said he could not find work because everything was shut due to Bakrid. Suddenly, I heard shouting on the phone, but he assured me everything was fine,” she said.
Police said he was admitted to a local hospital with stab wounds and was later referred to a private hospital in Noida where he died on Friday.
Majority of shops in the locality have been shut since Thursday.
Originally from Etah in Uttar Pradesh, the family moved to Ghaziabad around 17 years ago.
“I had brought him here when he was just three months old, and now he has left from the same lane forever,” said Saroj, who worked at a cloth manufacturing unit in Noida.
The boy’s sister, who is married, described him as “well-mannered and decent”. “He never fought with people and knew how to conduct himself. I met him just two days ago,” she said.
Her husband said that the two friends of the boy who were with him when the incident took place have claimed that they knew the accused. “They said the accused had called them to celebrate Bakrid. One of the accused had put hand around the teen’s shoulder and said ‘let’s end the fight’. They then attacked him,” he alleged.
According to PTI, UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya told reporters in Lucknow, “The killer(s) will be given capital punishment, and they will not be spared. The government is very serious about law and order, and the guilty will not be spared.”
BSP chief Mayawati, meanwhile, termed the incident as “extremely tragic and worrying”.
यू.पी. के जिला गाजियाबाद में खोड़ा के एक नौजवान युवक सूर्या चौहान की हुई हत्या की घटना अति दुखद व चिन्ताजनक। इस प्रकार की आयदिन हो रही घटनाओं की रोकथाम के लिए शासन व प्रशासन को सही कदम उठाने की जरूरत है। साथ ही इस घटना में शामिल अपराधियों की पहचान करके उन्हें कानूनी सजा जरूर दी…
— Mayawati (@Mayawati) May 30, 2026
In a post on X, Mayawati said the government and the administration must take effective steps to prevent such incidents, and demanded that the culprits be brought to justice. She also cautioned that such crimes could have wider repercussions with the state heading to polls next year, and urged the government to remain fully vigilant.
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