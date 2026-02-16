Shops sealed, FIR against dealer, says DM

More than 70 residents of several housing societies in Greater Noida West were taken ill on Sunday after they consumed allegedly adulterated buckwheat flour (kuttu ka atta) purchased from two shops in the neighbourhood, officials said.

All those affected were taken to nearby government and private hospitals. The two shops, which are allegedly owned by the same dealer, have been sealed, and an FIR has been registered, Medha Roopam, District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar, said.

Most of those who took ill had been fasting on Mahashivratri, and had started to complain of sudden uneasiness, followed by vomiting and fever soon after they ate food prepared with the kuttu ka atta, members of the families said. Some of those affected also complained of anxiety, shivering, and dizziness.

Despite the name, buckwheat is not wheat – it is described as a “pseudo grain” or “pseudo cereal”, the groats of which are used to make flour that is consumed on religious occasions on which devotees do not have cereals.

Dr Sachin Mishra, Chief Medical Superintendent, Bisrakh, said prima facie it appeared that adulterated buckwheat flour was sold with fake branding.

“A team of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has taken samples of the atta, and a report is expected soon,” Dr Mishra told The Indian Express. “Those affected were mostly in the age group of 30 to 70 years, and some young children as well,” he said.

“At least 37 people were taken to the private Numed Hospital, 24 to Yatharth Hospital, nine to Sarvodaya Hospital, four to Vrindavan Hospital, and several to local Community Health Centres. All of them complained of dizziness, vomiting, stomachache and loose motions,” Dr Mishra said.

Many of these people were admitted to hospital. The affected individuals live in apartment complexes including Ajnara Homes, Supertech Eco Village, Himalaya Pride, Royal Court, Samriddhi, and Nirala Greenshire, officials said.

“I was fasting on Mahashivratri and in the evening, my son, my wife, and I ate kuttu ka atta. Around 8 pm, I started feeling dizzy and began vomiting repeatedly. My son admitted me to Sarvodaya, and soon, he too felt ill. He was admitted as well, while my wife received treatment at home,” Jagdish Sharma (70), said. Sharma, who said he is diabetic, was still in hospital on Monday.

Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Manas Arora, said at least 10 individuals with similar complaints had been treated at the hospital. “Those who began feeling better left for home, while two were admitted,” Dr Arora said.

Pankaj Goel, a resident of Supertech Eco Village, said his sister was admitted to Numed Hospital. “She ate kuttu ka atta and started complaining of stomachache and vomiting. She is better now, but still under medical observation,” he said.

Dr Rajeshwar Bhati, medical superintendent at Numed Hospital said 37 patients had reached the hospital on Sunday night, and 12 were sent back home after administration of primary medical aid. “There were some children as well. All of them had similar complaints of food poisoning,” Dr Bhati said.

A resident of Himalaya Pride said his family had bought the kuttu ka atta from a shop in the neighbourhood. Members of my family are undergoing treatment in hospital,” he said.

District Magistrate Medha Roopam said, “Samples of flour were taken, and two shops from which the flour was brought, which had the same dealer, were sealed. An FIR has been registered against the dealer under relevant sections of the law.”

A team of health officials was keeping a check on those affected, she said.