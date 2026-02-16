Shops sealed, FIR against dealer, says DM

More than 70 taken ill in Greater Noida after eating kuttu ka atta on Shivratri, adulteration suspected.

Written by: Neetika Jha
4 min readNoidaFeb 16, 2026 10:09 PM IST
Shops sealed, FIR against dealer, says DMThe two shops, are allegedly owned by the same dealer. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

More than 70 residents of several housing societies in Greater Noida West were taken ill on Sunday after they consumed allegedly adulterated buckwheat flour (kuttu ka atta) purchased from two shops in the neighbourhood, officials said.

All those affected were taken to nearby government and private hospitals. The two shops, which are allegedly owned by the same dealer, have been sealed, and an FIR has been registered, Medha Roopam, District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar, said.

Most of those who took ill had been fasting on Mahashivratri, and had started to complain of sudden uneasiness, followed by vomiting and fever soon after they ate food prepared with the kuttu ka atta, members of the families said. Some of those affected also complained of anxiety, shivering, and dizziness.

Despite the name, buckwheat is not wheat – it is described as a “pseudo grain” or “pseudo cereal”, the groats of which are used to make flour that is consumed on religious occasions on which devotees do not have cereals.

Dr Sachin Mishra, Chief Medical Superintendent, Bisrakh, said prima facie it appeared that adulterated buckwheat flour was sold with fake branding.

“A team of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has taken samples of the atta, and a report is expected soon,” Dr Mishra told The Indian Express. “Those affected were mostly in the age group of 30 to 70 years, and some young children as well,” he said.

Also Read | The menace of food adulteration — and how to tackle it

“At least 37 people were taken to the private Numed Hospital, 24 to Yatharth Hospital, nine to Sarvodaya Hospital, four to Vrindavan Hospital, and several to local Community Health Centres. All of them complained of dizziness, vomiting, stomachache and loose motions,” Dr Mishra said.

Story continues below this ad

Many of these people were admitted to hospital. The affected individuals live in apartment complexes including Ajnara Homes, Supertech Eco Village, Himalaya Pride, Royal Court, Samriddhi, and Nirala Greenshire, officials said.

“I was fasting on Mahashivratri and in the evening, my son, my wife, and I ate kuttu ka atta. Around 8 pm, I started feeling dizzy and began vomiting repeatedly. My son admitted me to Sarvodaya, and soon, he too felt ill. He was admitted as well, while my wife received treatment at home,” Jagdish Sharma (70), said. Sharma, who said he is diabetic, was still in hospital on Monday.

Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Manas Arora, said at least 10 individuals with similar complaints had been treated at the hospital. “Those who began feeling better left for home, while two were admitted,” Dr Arora said.

Pankaj Goel, a resident of Supertech Eco Village, said his sister was admitted to Numed Hospital. “She ate kuttu ka atta and started complaining of stomachache and vomiting. She is better now, but still under medical observation,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Dr Rajeshwar Bhati, medical superintendent at Numed Hospital said 37 patients had reached the hospital on Sunday night, and 12 were sent back home after administration of primary medical aid. “There were some children as well. All of them had similar complaints of food poisoning,” Dr Bhati said.

A resident of Himalaya Pride said his family had bought the kuttu ka atta from a shop in the neighbourhood. Members of my family are undergoing treatment in hospital,” he said.

District Magistrate Medha Roopam said, “Samples of flour were taken, and two shops from which the flour was brought, which had the same dealer, were sealed. An FIR has been registered against the dealer under relevant sections of the law.”

A team of health officials was keeping a check on those affected, she said.

Neetika Jha
Neetika Jha

Neetika Jha is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in the Noida bureau. She primarily covers crime, health, and environmental issues, as well as human-interest features across Noida, Ghaziabad, and Western Uttar Pradesh. Professional Profile Education: She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Core Beat: Her work focuses on the administrative and social challenges of the NCR's satellite cities. She is known for her detailed reporting on civic infrastructure (like the Noida International Airport), environmental violations, and high-profile criminal investigations. Personal Interests: Outside of reporting, she is an avid reader of fiction (citing The Thursday Murder Club and Yellowface as recent favorites) and a gardening enthusiast. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Neetika’s recent reportage has been dominated by winter-related crises in the NCR and significant criminal legalities: 1. Environment & Public Safety "Greater Noida Authority slaps fines on firms for violating GRAP IV norms" (Dec 21, 2025): Reporting on heavy penalties imposed on major developers like NBCC for flouting anti-pollution construction bans. "Fatal pile-up on Yamuna Expressway: Fog, high speed emerge as key safety risks" (Dec 17, 2025): A major report on a 15-vehicle collision caused by dense fog that killed 17 people. "At Chilla, Kalindi, DND, many fined Rs 20,000 for non-compliance to Delhi's BS-VI rule" (Dec 19, 2025): On-the-ground reporting from the borders where Noida police penalize non-compliant vehicles entering the capital. "Driving in Noida amid fog? New speed limits in effect till Feb 15" (Dec 13, 2025): Detailing the seasonal traffic restrictions aimed at preventing highway accidents. 2. Crime & Legal Developments "'Have you ever heard of a murder case being withdrawn?': Court in Akhlaq lynching case" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering a critical courtroom hearing where the court questioned the UP government's petition to withdraw charges against the accused. "After losing money in stock market, bank employee in Ghaziabad withdraws Rs 64 lakh from customers' accounts" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative piece on internal bank fraud and the risks of modern digital embezzlement. "Woman shot dead by partner in Noida: Three days on, accused still on the run" (Dec 2, 2025): Tracking a high-profile domestic violence and murder case in Central Noida. 3. Human Interest & Features "'Had tears in my eyes': Army men walk bride down the aisle 20 years after father died in terror attack" (Dec 2, 2025): A moving story about soldiers from a Punjab Grenadiers unit fulfilling a father's duty for his daughter. "How a Zepto delivery man heard a cry — and saved two kids dumped in Noida drain" (Dec 2025): A viral human-interest story highlighting individual heroism in the city. Signature Style Neetika is recognized for her meticulous follow-up on local tragedies. Whether it is a massive pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway or the ongoing construction of the Jewar (Noida) Airport, she focuses on systemic lapses and the safety of commuters. Her crime reporting often explores the psychological motives behind "crimes of passion" and the rising trend of financial cyber-fraud in the Ghaziabad-Noida belt. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
Why Siddaramaiah govt has moved to revive 2022 voter data probe
Trisha Krishnan's statement came after BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran linked TVK chief and actor Vijay to her, which has since sparked widespread outcry.
Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: 'Disrespect will be called out'
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
AUS vs SL Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Group B fixture happening in Pallekele.
Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Live Blog
Advertisement