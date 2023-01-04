Shopping festival to cloud kitchens — many Delhi govt projects are still on paper

A grand shopping festival, a policy for food trucks and cloud kitchens, a boarding school for homeless children – ambitious projects announced by the Delhi government are yet to see much progress, the outcome budget report for the first six months of 2022-23 released by Delhi government’s Planning Department shows.

Under its Rs 78,500 crore ‘rozgar’ budget, the AAP government in the financial year announced several projects and policies with an aim to boost the nightlife economy and generate “20 lakh jobs” in the next five years. The government had also fixed the number of jobs to be generated under each scheme and project.

Among the announcements was a ‘Delhi Shopping Festival’ scheduled to be held between January 28 and February 26; 24×7 restaurants, clubs and bars; a cloud kitchen and food truck policy; redevelopment of Gandhi Nagar market, Asia’s biggest wholesale garment hub; redevelopment and branding of five heritage markets such as Kamla Nagar, Lajpat Nagar and Khari Baoli; and a start-up policy.

Rs 250 crore was allocated for the shopping festival, for which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had urged people to book travel tickets and hotels in advance. The outcome budget, however, makes no mention of when it will be held, with Delhi government sources saying: “The dates are under review and it is still in planning stage…”

The outcome budget notes: “This will be kept as a scheme of Department of Tourism as per the direction of Planning and Finance Department & to allocate this scheme to DTTDC on nomination basis after seeking approval of Cabinet.”

The food truck policy aims at promoting the restaurant and cafe business, and simultaneously creating employment opportunities. It was supposed to be notified in October 2022 and the target was to identify five land parcels and start 25 food trucks in the current financial year. The scheme, though, is awaiting cabinet approval to nominate the Delhi tourism department as the nodal agency to execute the project.

The same goes for the cloud kitchen policy, for which a Rs 25 crore budget was allocated. The Dialogue and Development Commission had in April last year announced that it had, in collaboration with the Industries department, begun work to frame the policy. As per the outcome budget: “The scheme is still under process. Inputs for the policy from the different departments have been called and policy under preparation.”

An amount of Rs 100 crore was reserved for redevelopment and brand building of five iconic Delhi markets – Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Kirti Nagar, Khari Baoli and Lajpat Nagar. The government was supposed to conduct a design competition and award work in December, but the outcome budget states: “Cabinet approval is awaited to allocate this scheme to DTTDC.”

During the ‘rozgar’ budget, the CM had said: “When we say redevelopment of markets, it means the entire physical infrastructure… – from sewer line, electricity to parking, basic public amenities like water supply, toilets, seating arrangements for customers – will be redeveloped.”

For the policy to encourage start-ups, Rs 50 crore was set aside. States the outcome budget: “The Council of Minister vide its Cabinet meeting dated 10.05.2022 has approved the start-up policy. Certain modifications are being put up for approval of council of ministers… Once the policy gets notified, start-ups’ registration will be started accordingly.”

Among the AAP government’s most ambitious projects was building a dedicated boarding school for homeless children. However, the outcome budget states: “Guidelines of the schemes are yet to be finalised.”

In some proposals such as redevelopment of Gandhi Nagar market and development of an ‘electronic city’ in Baprola, some progress has been made. “Deputy CM held a meeting in June, following which the School of Planning (SPA) was made the project consultant for the redevelopment of Gandhi Nagar, subject to the final approval of the council of ministers… Cabinet Note for engagement of School of Planning has been prepared and was circulated to the concerned department for seeking their comments on the draft Cabinet Note. The respective departments have furnished their comments. Further, a letter has been sent to Commissioner (MCD) requesting therein to issue a NOC for the works to be executed…,” states the report. The Delhi Electronic City file has been moved to the Lieutenant Governor for approval.

The Delhi government did not respond to queries on delays in projects. Government sources, however, said, “Meetings were held in the beginning but several projects were delayed because cabinet meetings haven’t taken place. Plus, the model code of conduct was enforced during the MCD polls, and the party was also busy with Gujarat Assembly elections.”