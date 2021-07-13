Shootouts in Delhi: Special Cell fires bullets during arrest of at least 16 criminals in last 1 week

On July 10, Special Cell arrested four men in two encounters in Rohini and Dwarka

In the last one week, the Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested more than 16 criminals after brief exchange of fire in each case. The arrested, mostly robbers and snatchers, sustained bullet injuries on their legs. In most of the cases, police said they had to fire at the accused after they refused to surrender, tried to flee or in the worst case, attacked police teams.

On Monday night, a robber identified as Wahid was shot in the leg in West Delhi’s Chhawla area. Police said he was involved in more than two dozen cases of robbery and snatching. A video of him snatching a chain from a woman was also released which showed him with his associate on a bike.

Earlier, DCP (Special Cell) Sanjeev Yadav’s team arrested five criminals involved in a double murder case on Sunday night. On July 8, a group of unknown assailants were hired to kill Naeem Mohd, a businessman, and his nephew Munim. However, the assailants ended up killing two passers-by at Bara Hindu Rao.

A senior police officer said, “On July 11 around 11.10pm, we received inputs that the accused are coming to Wazirabad to attack Naeem. Our team went there and asked them to surrender near Signature Bridge. They refused to oblige and fired 20 rounds at the police team. Three bullets hit two policemen on their bulletproof jackets. In retaliation, the cops fired 14 bullets and injured Md Danish, Shoaib Siddique, Sarafat Ali, Sonu and Satender Kumar who were later arrested.”

On July 10, Special Cell arrested four men in two encounters in Rohini and Dwarka. DCP Yadav’s team fired at two robbers — Yashpal and Bicky — around 9pm on Saturday at Rohini. The duo was involved in over 15 robberies. On the same night, police fired at two arms suppliers — Abdul Wahab and Farman — around 12.30am and arrested them in Dwarka.

A man identified as Javed from Shahbad Dairy was arrested late on July 9. Police said he is wanted in 17 cases of robbery and snatching and sustained bullet injury on his leg while he was trying to escape.

Two snatchers, identified as Deepak and Satish, were arrested in two separate encounters on July 8. While Satish is involved in over 20 cases, Deepak is involved in 30 cases and has a non-bailable warrant issued against him by the court. The two were arrested from Rohini.

On July 7, three men were arrested in two encounters in the Pul Prahladpur area and Narela. Police said the accused – Anju and Tanjim were shot in the leg and hand in a cross-firing. They fired at the police team multiple times but were overpowered.

Around 11 pm on the same day, police arrested a man named Pradeep for his involvement in cases of robbery and MCOC Act. In this case too, the cops had to open fire.