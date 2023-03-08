scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
Advertisement

Shooting at Delhi’s GB Road, 2 injured

A police team reached the spot and found that two persons had received bullet injuries. Both were subsequently shifted to the Lok Nayak Hospital and are receiving treatment.

delhi shootingDCP (Central) Sanjay Sain said primary investigation has revealed that three persons had come to the brothel, following which they had an argument with the woman over the issue of money. (File/Representational)
Listen to this article
Shooting at Delhi’s GB Road, 2 injured
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A 30-year-old woman and a man sustained gunshot injuries after they were fired at by three men in Central Delhi’s GB Road Tuesday afternoon. Police said they received a call around 2 pm regarding the incident of a firing inside a brothel.

A police team reached the spot and found that two persons had received bullet injuries. Both were subsequently shifted to the Lok Nayak Hospital and are receiving treatment. The woman is in critical condition.

While the woman received bullet injuries on the back of her neck, the man, Imran (28) sustained gunshot injuries on the shoulders.

Also Read
Nisha Singh, former Gurgaon councillor sentenced to 7 years in jail, left...
Delhi L-G seeks abeyance from criminal trial
Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first IAF woman officer to head frontline unit
On Holi, Arvind Kejriwal meditates for a better India

DCP (Central) Sanjay Sain said primary investigation has revealed that three persons had come to the brothel, following which they had an argument with the woman over the issue of money. Subsequently, they opened fire and fled the spot after the incident. The DCP said that raids are ongoing to nab the accused persons while CCTV footage is being analysed.

First published on: 08-03-2023 at 15:21 IST
EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close