Shooting at Delhi’s GB Road, 2 injured

A 30-year-old woman and a man sustained gunshot injuries after they were fired at by three men in Central Delhi’s GB Road Tuesday afternoon. Police said they received a call around 2 pm regarding the incident of a firing inside a brothel.

A police team reached the spot and found that two persons had received bullet injuries. Both were subsequently shifted to the Lok Nayak Hospital and are receiving treatment. The woman is in critical condition.

While the woman received bullet injuries on the back of her neck, the man, Imran (28) sustained gunshot injuries on the shoulders.

DCP (Central) Sanjay Sain said primary investigation has revealed that three persons had come to the brothel, following which they had an argument with the woman over the issue of money. Subsequently, they opened fire and fled the spot after the incident. The DCP said that raids are ongoing to nab the accused persons while CCTV footage is being analysed.