Shooting at Shaheen Bagh part of larger conspiracy, court told

Kapil Baisala, who allegedly fired twice in the air at the Shaheen Bagh protest site last week, is a member of a political party and the shooting may have been part of a larger political conspiracy, police told a city court Thursday. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur granted police another two days’ custody of Kapil.

Police, in a press conference, had alleged Kapil was an AAP member and released photos of him allegedly joining the party. AAP and Kapil’s relatives denied the claims. In videos shot by eyewitnesses, Kapil can be heard saying “Jai Shri Ram” and “hamaare desh mein kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi (No one except Hindus will have their way in our country)”.

In its remand application, police submitted, “Accused revealed his association with a political party… During investigation, it emerged that accused has political ambitions and active in politics. He belongs to a family which has political history. Accused is to be further interrogated as to whether incident is part of any political conspiracy…”

ACP Manoj Pant, who argued for extension of custody, said, “This incident was not done in a rush of things. He was also trained to raise slogans about the country belonging to Hindus.” Pant said Kapil has been giving misleading replies regarding the identity and address of the gun dealer and location of the remaining live cartridges.

Police said Kapil bought the country-made pistol from an alleged weapons supplier called Sachin. He bought 13 rounds and fired two rounds at the incident site. The rest, Kapil told the CMM, were fired earlier at a wedding.

Kapil’s lawyer, Akhil Rexwal, said, “He is not an AAP member… his father and brother are ready to join the probe. Police just want to take his custody. He is ready to give police passwords of his (social media) accounts.”

