Shooting at Delhi’s Bara Hindu Rao: Assailants fired to threaten businessman, killed 2 passers-by

A day after two men were killed in firing at North Delhi’s Bara Hindu Rao, investigation has revealed that the attackers wanted to threaten a real estate businessman over a property dispute. They fired to scare their target but the bullets ended up hitting two bystanders. Police detained two of the assailants Friday.

According to police, the attackers were allegedly hired by a local builder, who was also a former police informer and had contested the 2015 Assembly polls in 2015. He is currently absconding. Raids are being conducted in the trans-Yamuna and Meerut to nab the remaining accused.

DCP (North district) Anto Alphonse said a PCR call was received at 9.20 pm on Thursday: “We rushed to the spot and found two persons, both aged 30, injured. They were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival. One of the men was identified as Sanjay, a native of Dehradun. We have identified the attackers and are conducting raids to nab them.”

Police said the attackers were targeting local property dealer, Muneeb Ahmed, who was sitting in a nursing home with his uncle Naeem Ahmed and office boy Prakash Kumar.

Naeem said: “A man, wearing a black t-shirt, entered my office and asked about Covid vaccination. I told him it was being done at a nearby dispensary; then we all left the office. We were sitting in the car when the same man came and laid down in front of it. Locals intervened and moved him. We drove 10-20 metres when suddenly some men, including the man in black, started firing. Prakash and I got out and ran to hide inside a construction material shop while my nephew hid in another shop. They opened fire and killed two passersby.”

Police found CCTV footage of the incident and identified some of the attackers. “We believe the men were targeting Muneeb. He is involved in a property dispute with the main absconding accused. The dispute was over a property in Sadar Bazar area and police found that Muneeb had filed a complaint on this issue in court,” police sources said.

Police said one of the victims, Sanjay, worked as a tourist bus cleaner at Kishan Ganj. “At the time, he was in Old Delhi; he was walking on the pavement when he was killed,” said his aunt Jayapali. The other victim, who is yet to be identified, was eating when he was shot dead.

On Friday, Delhi Police Commissioner Balaji Srivastava asked senior officers of the Special Cell and Crime Branch to send their teams in Bara Hindu Rao to assist the local police. However, district police initially refused to share details with them. After the intervention of senior officers at the Delhi Police Headquarters, local police coordinated.