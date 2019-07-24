Shooting accused held, changed clothes on the go to mislead cops

Twelve days after a 38-year-old woman was shot at by two bike-borne assailants outside Hotel Radisson Blu in Dwarka, while she was driving back home after dropping off her nine-year-old son to school, police arrested five men in connection with the attack.

The woman had crashed her car into a divider and was rushed to a hospital by an auto-rickshaw driver, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Joint CP (Western Range) Madhup Tewari said, “During questioning, the accused, Chandraprakash (27), said his uncle met the woman and became close friends with her.

He committed suicide in December 2018, and his family blamed his friendship with the woman for it.” Tewari said Chandraprakash, who is accused in another murder case also, “pledged to take revenge for the death of his uncle and hired contract killers”. Police have arrested the bike-borne assailants,Giriraj Tomar (26) and Abhishek (23), who had been hired for Rs 5 lakh.

They have previous cases of rape and robberies against them and had jumped parole earlier this year.

Even though police had access to ample CCTV footage of the two accused leaving the spot and driving off, the case took several days to unravel as the investigating team “kept losing track of the accused in the footage”. Tewari said, “The accused riding pillion had a bag and the two changed clothes while driving off. In fact, at Chattarpur, they even changed the bike.”

Another thing that confused officers investigating the matter was that while the footage showed the accused “talking on the phone, technical surveillance showed no call record at the time”. Questioning revealed the accused was “pretending to be on the phone in an effort to mislead”.

Police said Chandraprakash had paid Rs 2 lakh in advance. Tewari said, “Chandraprakash met Tomar in jail where the two were lodged, and gave him the contract.”