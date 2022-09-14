Shoe store owner stabbed to death in Batla House shop over money in e-wallet

A 58-year-old shoe store owner was stabbed to death allegedly by two house painters inside his shop in Batla House, after they saw he had Rs 40,000 in his Paytm wallet and decided to steal it, said police Tuesday.

According to police, the deceased, Islam Ahmad, had been stabbed multiple times and his phone was missing from the spot. Police later arrested the accused, Mehraj Alam (32) and Taufiq (21), and booked them for robbery and murder.

A PCR call was made by Ahmad’s family in the early hours of Tuesday. According to police, he lived with his wife and son near the shop. On Monday, he was returning home after work when the accused called him and asked him to reopen the shop.

“The painters had worked at the victim’s house on August 30. They found that the man had a lot of money in his Paytm wallet and decided to steal the phone and attack him. On the pretext of buying shoes, they called Ahmad to reopen the shop. The men then snatched his phone and stabbed the man multiple times,” said an officer.

DCP (Southeast) Esha Pandey said, “We had received a call at 12.20 am from Batla House. When we reached the spot, Ahmad was found lying unconscious with stab injuries on his neck. He was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.”

A case was registered based on the complaint of his son, Sharique Islam, who also reported that he received a call around the time of the incident and was misled by a stranger. “The son said he was trying to find his father on Monday night and was calling him. A stranger picked up the phone and told him that Ahmad got into an accident near the flyover. The family was confused and was searching for Ahmad. They later found him lying dead inside his shop,” added the officer. Islam also spoke about the painters who worked at their home recently.

Police put Ahmad’s phone on technical surveillance and started questioning locals in the area. The phone’s location was traced to Paharganj. “We didn’t have the exact location and conducted raids at more than 180 hotels and lodges in the area. The painters were our suspects. We found them at a lodge and arrested them,” said police.

During questioning, the accused revealed that while they were working at the victim’s house, they saw his phone and found out about the money. A few days later, they went to his shop at night and asked him to reopen the shop to buy shoes. “He reopened the shop because he knew them but was stabbed and his phone was stolen. The accused later misled the family to evade arrest. We have recovered blood-stained clothes and a knife from their possession,” said the DCP.