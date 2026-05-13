Shoddy roads, water theft: Union Minister takes Faridabad civic body to task

Sources present at the meeting said the Union Minister also took to task the Engineering Wing of the municipal corporation over alleged corruption in plantation work and road construction. (Express Photo)

Cracking the whip on civic apathy and sub-standard infrastructure in Faridabad, Union Minister of State for Cooperation Krishan Pal Gurjar Tuesday directed officials to register FIRs against commercial establishments tapping illegal water connections and ordered the immediate blacklisting of contractors using poor-quality construction materials.

Chairing the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting at the Mini Secretariat, Gurjar reviewed the progress of central and state schemes and issued a slew of strict directives to the district administration and civic bodies.

Sounding a stern warning over the state of civic infrastructure, the Union Minister announced he would personally write to the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) to probe the quality of roads constructed by the Municipal Corporation, Zila Parishad, and Market Committees.