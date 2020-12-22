Shocked by police failure to file FIR in 2017 case: Delhi HC

During the hearing on December 18, police told the court that a vigilance enquiry is going on into the lapse.

The Delhi High Court has expressed shock over Delhi Police’s failure to register an FIR regarding the disappearance of a man despite a complaint being filed in December 2017.

While ordering an FIR in the case, the court transferred the investigation to the Crime Branch and asked the DCP to file a status report before January 7.

Police earlier told the court that the investigating officer who was looking into the matter apparently took the file with him after his transfer, and there is no record available in the police station regarding the status of the complaint.

“We are shocked that no FIR was registered with regard to the father of the petitioner going missing despite passage of so much time. This is contrary to the standing order No. 252/2019 issued by the Commissioner of Police,” the division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar said in the order.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Hema, whose father Gopal Sethi (60) went missing on July 7, 2017. A complaint in this regard was recorded on December 5, 2017. Despite Sethi not being traced for months, the FIR was not registered and no investigation has been conducted, the court said.

Hema, in her petition, said she suspects her father’s relatives for his disappearance on account of disputes regarding the property left by her grandfather.

During the hearing on December 18, police told the court that a vigilance enquiry is going on into the lapse.

