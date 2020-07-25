SHO now faces heat for journalist murder, probe finds action lacking

Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi was attacked on Monday night. Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi was attacked on Monday night.

Three days after the murder of Ghaziabad journalist Vikram Joshi, the Station House Officer of the local police station was Friday suspended for alleged inaction.

On July 16, Joshi had filed a complaint at Vijay Nagar police station alleging that his relative had been molested. On Monday, he was shot in the head in front of his two minor daughters and succumbed to injuries on Wednesday morning at Ghaziabad’s Yashoda Hospital. Police have so far arrested nine people for his murder, and claim the accused are the same men against whom Joshi had filed the molestation complaint.

His family alleged that police sat on the complaint, which allowed the accused to attack Joshi. An FIR on the complaint was filed only a day after he was attacked.

“It was found that during the period between July 16 and 20, the SHO did not carry out his duties properly. The policeman did not undertake the requisite investigation and take steps to prevent further crime from taking place. In light of the above facts, he was suspended. A sub-inspector had been suspended earlier,” said SSP Ghaziabad Kalanidhi Naithani.

SHO Rajiv Kumar was suspended after the enquiry set up under Circle Officer first submitted its findings.

The Indian Express had Thursday reported that alleged inaction by the SHO was under lens.

Joshi’s family had alleged that two hours before he was shot, he made a call to sub-inspector Raghvendra — who has now been suspended — saying he was under threat from the accused mentioned in the July 16 complaint. “The accused had come to my house a day after we approached police with the complaint. On Monday, they were spotted again. Vikram called the police and said they were up to something, but he dismissed it, saying he was unwell. Could he not have sent someone else?” Joshi’s sister had said

To ensure swift probe, Ghaziabad Police has transferred the case from Vijay Nagar to Kotwali police station.

