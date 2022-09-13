scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

SHO, Maulvi and 30 teens: Meet the team that aided in Azad Market building collapse rescue

'Had it not been for the boys, it would have taken us hours to rescue the men. Lives were at risk'

Seven labourers were working at the under-construction building when it collapsed, trapping three workers and two locals under the debris. (Express photo)

A Delhi Police Station House Officer, a maulvi and over 30 teenagers from the nearby masjid were among the first responders at North Delhi’s Azad Market where a four-storey building had collapsed on Friday. Seven labourers were working at the under-construction building when it collapsed, trapping three workers and two locals under the debris.

SHO Gurnam Singh (52) reached the spot around 8.45 am and noticed that none of the fire tenders or cranes were able to access the lane, which was narrow and cramped. Springing into action, he approached the madrasa teacher and sought his help to remove the debris.

“Initially, I was worried and didn’t know what to do. We usually assist firefighters, but manpower was less. We could hear the screams of people trapped under the building… the height of the rubble was also high. I rushed to the madrasa that is hardly 100 metres from the spot and sought help from Md Mehmood Hassan,” said Singh.

Hassan, the head of the Takiye Wali Masjid, was teaching a group of 30-40 students when Singh sought his help. He left all his work and took around 25-30 teenagers to the spot along with him.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soonPremium
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court saidPremium
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

The boys were divided into groups – the first started removing the debris, the second group was tasked to help make way for the injured persons while the third group made a human chain and restricted the movement of commuters at the spot. A video from the spot shows the boys lining up and moving towards the building, standing next to firefighters and policemen.

“Had it not been for the boys, it would have taken us hours to rescue the men. Lives were at risk. In less than an hour, the boys helped remove heavy debris and aided in rescue efforts. They formed a human chain to help other rescue workers access the lane towards the hospital,” said Singh.

More from Delhi

Most of the boys are from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat and have been studying at the madrasa for years. Hassan, who guided the boys and helped in the rescue operation, said, “I rushed out of the madrasa when Singh called for help. We have never done this, but none of us were scared. I led the boys and we did everything we could. The lanes were narrow and there were vehicles everywhere. People were screaming and shouting… It was chaotic. I am happy that the boys helped save lives. That’s bigger than any lesson inside the class.”

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 09:15:23 am
Next Story

Chhavi Mittal shares five common mistakes people make while doing intermittent fasting

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Mukul Rohatgi to be Attorney General for India again

Mukul Rohatgi to be Attorney General for India again

Govt’s FY19 health spending dropped from previous year

Govt’s FY19 health spending dropped from previous year

Maharashtra announces ‘Seva’ fortnight, from Modi birthday to Gandhi Jayanti

Maharashtra announces ‘Seva’ fortnight, from Modi birthday to Gandhi Jayanti

States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon

States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon

Premium
Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Modi's birthday
Delhi Confidential

Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Modi's birthday

Premium
'People of Himachal wise enough to sift through Cong's hollow promises'
Jairam Thakur interview

'People of Himachal wise enough to sift through Cong's hollow promises'

Bezos' Blue Origin rocket crashes after liftoff, none injured

Bezos' Blue Origin rocket crashes after liftoff, none injured

Air India fleet to rise by 25%, premium economy on cards

Air India fleet to rise by 25%, premium economy on cards

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Police closes in on gangs looking to gain foothold in Mumbai by targeting Bollywood

Police closes in on gangs looking to gain foothold in Mumbai by targeting Bollywood

Know Your City: The beef hub of Chennai – Dadashamakan

Know Your City: The beef hub of Chennai – Dadashamakan

Punjab: Minister in soup after audio clip to ‘trap’ contractors surfaces online

Punjab: Minister in soup after audio clip to ‘trap’ contractors surfaces online

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement