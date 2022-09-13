SHO, Maulvi and 30 teens: Meet the team that aided in Azad Market building collapse rescue

A Delhi Police Station House Officer, a maulvi and over 30 teenagers from the nearby masjid were among the first responders at North Delhi’s Azad Market where a four-storey building had collapsed on Friday. Seven labourers were working at the under-construction building when it collapsed, trapping three workers and two locals under the debris.

SHO Gurnam Singh (52) reached the spot around 8.45 am and noticed that none of the fire tenders or cranes were able to access the lane, which was narrow and cramped. Springing into action, he approached the madrasa teacher and sought his help to remove the debris.

“Initially, I was worried and didn’t know what to do. We usually assist firefighters, but manpower was less. We could hear the screams of people trapped under the building… the height of the rubble was also high. I rushed to the madrasa that is hardly 100 metres from the spot and sought help from Md Mehmood Hassan,” said Singh.

Hassan, the head of the Takiye Wali Masjid, was teaching a group of 30-40 students when Singh sought his help. He left all his work and took around 25-30 teenagers to the spot along with him.

The boys were divided into groups – the first started removing the debris, the second group was tasked to help make way for the injured persons while the third group made a human chain and restricted the movement of commuters at the spot. A video from the spot shows the boys lining up and moving towards the building, standing next to firefighters and policemen.

“Had it not been for the boys, it would have taken us hours to rescue the men. Lives were at risk. In less than an hour, the boys helped remove heavy debris and aided in rescue efforts. They formed a human chain to help other rescue workers access the lane towards the hospital,” said Singh.

Most of the boys are from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat and have been studying at the madrasa for years. Hassan, who guided the boys and helped in the rescue operation, said, “I rushed out of the madrasa when Singh called for help. We have never done this, but none of us were scared. I led the boys and we did everything we could. The lanes were narrow and there were vehicles everywhere. People were screaming and shouting… It was chaotic. I am happy that the boys helped save lives. That’s bigger than any lesson inside the class.”