Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut booked over ‘objectionable remarks’ against women BJP members

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut at Mandawali police station in East Delhi over his allegedly objectionable remarks against women BJP members. An FIR has been registered under IPC sections 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman) and 500 (defamation) after they received a complaint from a national general secretary of the BJP’s Mahila Morcha.

In her complaint, the woman has claimed that in an interview telecast on a Marathi news channel on December 9, Raut issued threats against “the life and limb of BJP political workers” and also used abusive language. “On December 9, I was watching an interview of Raut on TV and he made shocking comments on the party workers of BJP. In his interview, he abused all the BJP workers and the women’s wing of the BJP urges you to lodge an FIR against him… His statement is not only derogatory, but also outrages the modesty of women party workers of the BJP,” she stated.

After receiving her complaint, the police took legal opinion and lodged an FIR against the Sena MP.

Raut said the registration of an FIR over the use of a word is an attempt to put pressure on him. “FIR registered against me for the use of word… that means Stupid as per Hindi dictionaries. In spite of this, if a case is registered then it’s nothing but an attempt to pressurize me! BTW, some BJP leaders have used more objectionable words against women leaders, haven’t heard of such FIR against them,” said Raut in a tweet.

The Sena MP further said that such words were used for childish politics by some imported BJP leaders in Maharashtra, but the case has been registered in Delhi. “This is similar to SSR (Sushant Singh Rajput) case, where Patna Police registered case about what happened in Mumbai. Have the hands of the law become so long during this regime?” he added.