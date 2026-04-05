Shirtless protest at AI Summit in Delhi: To track Youth Congress members, police seek videos recorded by media houses

The Delhi Police has asked multiple media organisations to send videos recorded by them while covering the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in February to track the “movement” of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members who staged a shirtless protest at the venue, The Indian Express has learnt.

Maintaining that many of the protesters are still on the run, a source in Delhi Police said that more than three media organisations have been asked to send their footage from the event. “Only one among them has sent us a pen drive… We are waiting for replies from the other organisations,” the source added.