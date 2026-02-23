‘Shirtless protest’ at AI Summit: Fifth arrest from Gwalior; police call IYC National President for questioning

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Delhi Police on Monday claimed to have arrested another member of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) from Gwalior in connection with the ‘shirtless protest’ at the AI Summit that concluded last week in Delhi, officials said.
Police have also called IYC National President Uday Bhanu Chib for questioning at Tilak Marg Police Station in connection with the case; he has arrived and his questioning is underway.
The accused, Jitendra Singh Yadav, was arrested on Sunday and remanded to two-day police custody after being produced before the court.
With this arrest, the total number of people arrested in connection with the case has reached five. Police said that around six more people are on their radar and are yet to be arrested.
Police said Yadav has been serving as national coordinator of the IYC since 2024 and is also a member of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI). He pursued a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) degree from GICTS College, Gwalior, between 2012 and 2014.
Around 11 people allegedly staged a shirtless protest during the AI Impact Summit on Friday, prompting the Delhi Police to register an FIR at Tilak Marg Police Station under sections related to criminal conspiracy, causing hurt to a public servant, assault on a public servant, disobedience of a public servant’s order, and unlawful assembly.
The protesters were purportedly wearing T-shirts with the Prime Minister’s picture printed on them, which they had concealed under their jackets and sweaters. After entering hall number 5 of Bharat Mandapam some of them removed their upper garments and chanted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said.
Four of them, Krishna Hari, Youth Congress National Secretary; Kundan Yadav, Bihar Youth Congress State Secretary; Ajay Kumar, UP Youth Congress Vice-President; and Narasimha Yadav, Youth Congress National Coordinator, were arrested from the spot. They were sent to five-day police custody by a court on Saturday.
Police said two more IYC members were called for questioning on Sunday; however, they were released in the evening from Tilak Marg Police Station.
A dedicated team of the New Delhi district is working to nab the remaining accused, conducting raids at various locations in the NCR and other states to apprehend them. Police said some of them have been identified.
Officials said they have recovered T-shirts and posters used in the IYC protest from a car belonging to one of the arrested accused.
A team of Delhi Police also visited Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, inquiring if the men gathered there before coming to the AI Summit for the protest.
