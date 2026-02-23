‘Shirtless protest’ at AI Summit: Fifth arrest from Gwalior; police call IYC National President for questioning

The protesters were purportedly wearing T-shirts with the Prime Minister’s picture printed on them, which they had concealed under their jackets and sweaters.

The Delhi Police on Monday claimed to have arrested another member of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) from Gwalior in connection with the ‘shirtless protest’ at the AI Summit that concluded last week in Delhi, officials said.

Police have also called IYC National President Uday Bhanu Chib for questioning at Tilak Marg Police Station in connection with the case; he has arrived and his questioning is underway.

The accused, Jitendra Singh Yadav, was arrested on Sunday and remanded to two-day police custody after being produced before the court.

With this arrest, the total number of people arrested in connection with the case has reached five. Police said that around six more people are on their radar and are yet to be arrested.