Shirtless protest at AI summit: Court extends police custody of Youth Congress workers by 4 days

On Tuesday, IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib was arrested for his alleged role as the “main conspirator and mastermind” of the protest. (File photo)

A Delhi court on Wednesday extended by four days the police custody of five Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers, who were arrested in connection with holding a ‘shirtless’ protest at the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam last Friday.

The workers were arrested for allegedly breaching the security at the venue and raising “anti-national” slogans.

The accused include Krishna Hari, national secretary of the Youth Congress from Bihar; Kundan Yadav, state general secretary of Bihar; Ajay Kumar Singh, state vice-president of east Uttar Pradesh; and Narasimha Yadav, national coordinator of IYC from Telangana, who were arrested after the protest inside an exhibition hall at the summit on February 20.