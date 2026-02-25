Shirtless protest at AI summit: Court extends police custody of Youth Congress workers by 4 days

Court extends police custody of Youth Congress workers by 4 days

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
2 min readFeb 25, 2026 10:13 PM IST
shirtless protestOn Tuesday, IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib was arrested for his alleged role as the “main conspirator and mastermind” of the protest. (File photo)
A Delhi court on Wednesday extended by four days the police custody of five Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers, who were arrested in connection with holding a ‘shirtless’ protest at the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam last Friday.

The workers were arrested for allegedly breaching the security at the venue and raising “anti-national” slogans.
The accused include Krishna Hari, national secretary of the Youth Congress from Bihar; Kundan Yadav, state general secretary of Bihar; Ajay Kumar Singh, state vice-president of east Uttar Pradesh; and Narasimha Yadav, national coordinator of IYC from Telangana, who were arrested after the protest inside an exhibition hall at the summit on February 20.

The fifth accused, Jitendra Yadav, another national coordinator of the IYC, was arrested on February 22 in Gwalior.
On Tuesday, IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib was arrested for his alleged role as the “main conspirator and mastermind” of the protest. He has been sent to four-day police custody.

Arguing that the incident was not spontaneous but executed after prior planning, the Delhi Police remand application said that the initial probe revealed structured allocation of roles, concealment tactics and coordinated post-incident movement. It, however, said that the entire conspiracy, including its hierarchy, funding and inter-state coordination, needed to be unearthed.

The plea named two “key conspirators” – Chib and one Bhudev Sharma, who was also arrested on Tuesday and remanded in police custody till February 28.

The police sought 5 days of remand, saying the five accused needed to be confronted with Chib and Sharma to “ascertain the hierarchy within the conspiracy, distribution of roles, planning meetings, decision-making authority and funding/logistical support”.

The counsel for the accused argued against further remand, saying there were “no coherent reasons” for allowing the plea.

