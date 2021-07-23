Shift LGBTQ couple to safehouse in Delhi, ensure their security: HC to police

While issuing notice to the family members of the couple, the court listed the matter for hearing on August 2. (File)

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Delhi Police to shift a LGBTQ couple from Punjab, who are facing threats from their family members, to a safe house in the national capital and also ensure adequate security for them there.

The couple, both aged 18 years, have approached the court through NGO Dhanak of Humanity and alleged that they were assaulted by their family members days after they wrote to the Delhi Police for security and a government safe house.

The petitioners were represented by advocate Utkarsh Singh who submitted that the couple’s relationship was not acceptable to their families, and they have come to Delhi to solemnise their marriage.

Justice Mukta Gupta directed the SHO of Mayur Vihar Phase 1 Police station to ensure that the couple are lodged safely at the safe house. The couple are presently with the NGO. While issuing notice to the family members of the couple, the court listed the matter for hearing on August 2.

The couple, as per their petition, met at a thread mill in August 2020 in Punjab, soon became friends and then fell in love. In May 2021, they decided to live together but faced opposition from their family members. They came to Delhi on July 2 and have been trying to get a safe house since then, the plea states. On July 13, they were assaulted by their family members.

“A lot of family members of the petitioner are residing in Delhi and they are being tracked by their family members and family friends,” their plea states, adding that the authorities failed to provide them any assistance.