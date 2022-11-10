Shift AAP minister Satyendra Jain from Tihar Jail: BJP’s Parvesh Verma

BJP MP Pravesh Verma has demanded that Delhi minister Satyendra Jain should be shifted from the Tihar Jail alleging he is getting VIP treatment there. Jain is in jail in connection with an alleged money laundering case against him.

Verma said there was a time when accused would get scared after hearing the name of Tihar Jail, but today even ministers of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s government are also not afraid of the prison. “On the contrary, Kejriwal’s minister Satyendra Jain is getting massages done there.”

The BJP leader’s comments came after the Enforcement Directorate, while wrapping up arguments in the bail hearing related to the alleged money laundering case against Satyendar Jain, has told a Delhi court he abused his power in jail and was provided with freshly cut fruits and massage.

While speaking at a press conference at the party office, Verma said Kejriwal has made several allegations against the BJP regarding Operation Lotus, but till now he has neither given any phone number nor any address.

“Kejriwal should not only sack him from his post but also he should be shifted to some other jail in Haryana or Uttar Pradesh because Jain has made Tihar a den of corruption. He said that Tihar is not under the Government of India but under the Kejriwal government. The superintendent of the jail is an officer of the Delhi government and hence Satyendra Jain is misusing him,” he alleged.

The ED had arrested Jain in May this year in a case based on a First Information Report (FIR) lodged against him in 2017 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Jain has been accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.