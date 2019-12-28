Delhi: Shield that emits shock new part of force’s anti-riot gear

In Seelampur Friday, extra RAF personnel were deployed to look into the law and order situation to avoid any violent protest in the area. A few of them could be seen sporting the electric safety shield. (File photo) In Seelampur Friday, extra RAF personnel were deployed to look into the law and order situation to avoid any violent protest in the area. A few of them could be seen sporting the electric safety shield. (File photo)

Personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have a new addition to their safety gear — anti-riot shield, which can generate a current of 10-12 ampere, giving mild shock to anyone coming in contact with it.

In Seelampur Friday, extra RAF personnel were deployed to look into the law and order situation to avoid any violent protest in the area. A few of them could be seen sporting the electric safety shield.

Read | With 1,200 personnel, lockdown in Seelampur

According to sources, the new electric shield is a “pilot project” for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The main purpose of the shield is to protect police personnel from mobs.

A senior officer said, “A lot of times, mob overpowers the police, pushing them out of a protesting site. With normal shields, the police can only save themselves by pushing the mob. But with the electric shield, mild shock can disrupt the mob and help disperse people.”

Santosh, an RAF personnel, said, “This is the first time we will be using this. We have been instructed to push a button to activate the charge. A buzzing sound is emitted once it’s switched on. We have a plastic layer to our clothing to save us from the shock.”

The gear looks like a regular shield. It is made of polycarbonate material and has a wire on its cover which carries the charge. On the other side of the shield is a handle, which is used to hold it.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App