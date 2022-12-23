Meet Delhi’s next MCD mayor Shelly Oberoi: Former DU prof, giant killer

Dr Shelly Oberoi, named by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday for the post of Municipal Corporation of Delhi Mayor, is a former Delhi University professor and a first-time councillor.

She has been elected from ward number 86, while Aale Mohammad Iqbal, son of AAP’s Shoaib Iqbal, has been nominated as the deputy mayor for the MCD.

Oberoi, 39, is a former assistant professor from Delhi University. She contested the elections from former Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta’s home turf of East Patel Nagar and defeated him by a sizeable margin. BJP has had a stronghold in the area so far.

She is a lifetime member of the Indian Commerce Association (ICA), completed her PhD from IGNOU’s School of Management Studies, and has won several accolades in her field.

The mayoral elections are held inside the MCD where elected representatives vote and select the candidates for the post. These polls are likely to be held on January 6. If the BJP, which sits in a strong opposition in MCD, does not oppose, Oberoi will become the first mayor of the reunified MCD.

The tenure of this mayor will be till April. The party also announced the names for the standing committee. The announcements were made after a meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) was held at party nation convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Friday morning.