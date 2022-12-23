scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Meet Delhi’s next MCD mayor Shelly Oberoi: Former DU prof, giant killer

She has been elected from ward number 86, while Aale Mohammad Iqbal, son of AAP's Shoaib Iqbal, has been nominated as the deputy mayor for the MCD.

Shelly Oberoi has been elected from ward number 86, while Aale Mohammad Iqbal, son of AAP's Shoaib Iqbal, has been nominated as the deputy mayor for the MCD.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Dr Shelly Oberoi, named by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday for the post of Municipal Corporation of Delhi Mayor, is a former Delhi University professor and a first-time councillor.

She has been elected from ward number 86, while Aale Mohammad Iqbal, son of AAP’s Shoaib Iqbal, has been nominated as the deputy mayor for the MCD.

Oberoi, 39, is a former assistant professor from Delhi University. She contested the elections from former Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta’s home turf of East Patel Nagar and defeated him by a sizeable margin. BJP has had a stronghold in the area so far.

She is a lifetime member of the Indian Commerce Association (ICA), completed her PhD from IGNOU’s School of Management Studies, and has won several accolades in her field.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Charles Sobhraj exclusive interview: ‘I am going straight back to F...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
Kachoris and kebabs on ‘Eid-e-Tawallud’: The very Mughal colours of Old D...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
UPSC Essentials | Experts talk with Renuka Mishra, DG State SIT, UP: What...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...
Delhi Confidential: Chai to China, Opposition has innovative slogans in P...

The mayoral elections are held inside the MCD where elected representatives vote and select the candidates for the post. These polls are likely to be held on January 6. If the BJP, which sits in a strong opposition in MCD, does not oppose, Oberoi will become the first mayor of the reunified MCD.

More from Delhi

The tenure of this mayor will be till April. The party also announced the names for the standing committee. The announcements were made after a meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) was held at party nation convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Friday morning.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 04:24:21 pm
Next Story

Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus fails to attract audience in early shows, occupancy as low as 15%

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close