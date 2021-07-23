Plea seeks ban on sale of Shein’s products by Amazon; HC issues notice to Centre

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre and Amazon on a petition seeking a ban on the sale of Shein’s products by Amazon in India.

Shein, a Chinese online retail brand for women’s clothing and accessories, was banned by the Centre last year. However, the petition states that Amazon has announced a sale of Shein’s products on its website during the ‘prime day’ sale scheduled between July 26-27.

The division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh, while granting time to the Centre and Amazon for filing their responses in the case, listed the matter for next hearing on August 20. However, the court declined to pass any order to suspend the sale scheduled next week.

The petitioner Ananttika Singh said she had specifically made a representation to Amazon as, due to the sale of Shein products on its platform, the Chinese brand would have “access to personal and sensitive data of several millions of Indian citizens”.

While referring to the government ban on Shein, the petition argued that, “once it has been established that the entry of ‘Shein’ and its products enabled access to information generated by computer source, which is prejudicial to the interest and sovereignty of India, it cannot be allowed to circumvent the law by using a third party platform”.

In case Shein is not prohibited from selling its products via the ‘prime sale’, the petition argued, it could “severely impinge on the integrity and sovereignty of this nation”.

The government in June last year banned 59 Chinese-owned applications, including Shein, saying they were “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.