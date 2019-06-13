Toggle Menu
Sheila, Delhi CM talk power tariffshttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/sheila-delhi-cm-talk-power-tariffs-5777904/

Sheila, Delhi CM talk power tariffs

The Congress said Dikshit demanded that the amount be either returned or adjusted against future bills. However, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said Dikshit was unable to share the basis of her calculations.

sheila dikshit meets arvind kejriwal, delhi cm, sheila dikshit, arvind kejriwal, delhi congress, aap, delhi news, indian express
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Sheila Dikshit and a Congress delegation at his residence Wednesday. (Twitter/@AamAadmiParty)

The AAP and the Congress Wednesday shared conflicting accounts of a meeting between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his predecessor Sheila Dikshit on the issue of power tariff in the capital. While Congress claimed that Kejriwal has “agreed to probe how crores of rupees on fixed charges were collected to benefit discoms”, AAP contended that Dikshit was “unable to explain the basis of the complaint”.

The Congress said Dikshit demanded that the amount be either returned or adjusted against future bills. However, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said Dikshit was unable to share the basis of her calculations.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s peak power demand touched 6,904 MW Wednesday, the season’s highest. BSES officials expect peak power demand to touch 7,400 MW this year.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Preethi Rathi acid attack case: HC upholds 29-yr-old’s conviction, commutes death sentence to life
2 In Ankit Saxena murder case, proposal to appoint prosecutor stuck between 2 Delhi govt depts
3 Mumbai: 13-year-old girl gagged, ‘gangraped’ by three men, accused on the run