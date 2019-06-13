Sheila, Delhi CM talk power tariffs

The AAP and the Congress Wednesday shared conflicting accounts of a meeting between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his predecessor Sheila Dikshit on the issue of power tariff in the capital. While Congress claimed that Kejriwal has “agreed to probe how crores of rupees on fixed charges were collected to benefit discoms”, AAP contended that Dikshit was “unable to explain the basis of the complaint”.

The Congress said Dikshit demanded that the amount be either returned or adjusted against future bills. However, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said Dikshit was unable to share the basis of her calculations.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s peak power demand touched 6,904 MW Wednesday, the season’s highest. BSES officials expect peak power demand to touch 7,400 MW this year.