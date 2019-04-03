She will leave India: Sister of journalist ‘molested’ in Ghaziabad

Days after a freelance journalist in her 30s, who came to India from the US along with her elder sister earlier this year, was allegedly molested by a man living in her colony, the sisters have decided to leave the country.

The 31-year-old accused was arrested and charged under IPC sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 354D (stalking). “We have seized his car. More evidence is being collected and eyewitnesses are being questioned,” said the area SHO.

Sitting in the hall of their rented flat in Ghaziabad on Tuesday, the woman’s sister said: “We are living alone. We have stayed abroad mostly, and had come back to wrap up some old work. Even before this incident, we would always stay indoors and get things delivered. The lewd comments have been a constant feature.”

While she had been planning to revoke her Indian citizenship and shift either to the US or Canada, she said the incident has made them resolve to leave sooner.

On Friday, the sisters were expecting cousins for dinner and the woman stepped out at 9.30 pm to buy groceries. As she was walking in the park, a man in a vehicle spotted her, stopped close to her and began staring. The driver then followed her to the store.

“When she was buying groceries, the accused stood next to her, purchased a Kamasutra perfume and waved it at her,” her sister alleged, adding that he continued to follow her and eventually allegedly molested her.

The colony’s RWA president said, “There are cameras in the locality, but not at all junctions. There is a common entry road inside the township. It is hard to monitor all cars coming in.”